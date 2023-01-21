CHECOTAH — Wagoner won its second tournament title this season, and in doing so, the Lady Bulldogs are primed to jump at least one spot in the Class 4A rankings this coming week.
No. 10 Wagoner beat No. 9 Muldrow, 39-24 on Saturday night at the Checotah Event Center to take the Checotah Crossroads Classic. Prior to this year, the last tourney title the Lady Bulldogs had was the Bedouin Shrine Classic in 1994.
“They knocked us out here last year and we had something to prove,” said Wagoner coach Randi Pawpa as her team moved to 14-1 on the year. “We’ve scrimmaged them. We love playing them. They’re a good team and this was almost like a playoff game. It’s a good win and we want to keep climbing in the rankings.”
Four different Wagoner scorers built an 11-2 first quarter lead and held Muldrow to 1-of-9 shooting. Gracie Burckhartzmeyer’s second basket, a 3 off the wing, gave Wagoner its biggest advantage of the first half, leading 14-4.
Muldrow (13-3) would close the gap to within three on two occasions, the last on a feed from Jensi Fields to reserve Kennady Moore for an 18-15 halftime contest.
The third quarter was much like the first.
Wagoner used balanced scoring to outpace Muldrow 10-4, holding the other Bulldog squad to 2-of-8 shooting, Then Burckhartzmeyer took off again in the fourth, scoring seven of her team’s 11 points. She would finish with 19 points.
Muldrow’s offensive problems continued from the field going 1-of-11 and finishing at just 25 percent — which if not for a 5-of-8 second quarter would have been more dismal.
“When you jump out on somebody like we did it helps us to settle in a little quicker, but we knew they’d make a push,” Pawpa said. “We talk about all the time how games are won and lost in the beginning of the third and I thought we started well then too.”
Wagoner goes to Locust Grove on Tuesday then travels to Fort Gibson on Friday in a rematch of an overtime win for third place in the Lincoln Christian tourney. That win started their current seven-game win streak.
Boys:
Wagoner 45, Bridge Creek 38
It wouldn’t seem like two possessions early in the fourth would be deciders, but for Wagoner, it put the Bulldogs (11-4) in control in repeating as Checotah tourney champs and winning its seventh consecutive game.
Jashawn Davison and Corbin Marsey had steals on back-to-back possessions a minute into the fourth. Davison converted after an initial miss on the first as Dante Swanson Jr. saved the rebound from going out and one-handed bounce across the lane to him for the layup. Then Marsey took his to the house himself for a 39-30 advantage with 6:57 to play.
“We’ve been playing great defense,” said Wagoner coach Dante Swanson Sr. “Watching Bridge Creek against Checotah on Friday (a 79-49 semifinal win), I thought they had five weapons out there but we canceled most of that.
“We’ve had times where we’ve struggled offensively but we haven’t had too many bad defensive games.”
Davison had 16 points. His 3 late in the second broke an 18-all tie and gave Wagoner the lead for good. Marsey had 14 points.
Jacob Ojeda had 14 for Bridge Creek, but fouled out with 1:26 to play as the Bulldogs punched it out at the free-throw line.
Bridge Creek headed back southwest of Oklahoma City with an 11-6 mark.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.