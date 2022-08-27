TULSA – There were several factors that could have mattered for Checotah going into its season opening matchup with Tulsa East Central.
East Central is a Class 5A school, the Wildcats were starting a quarterback that had never started a varsity game, and a young Checotah team had to face a little adversity before that game. But none of that mattered.
Checotah’s Kreed Hall rushed for 148 yards and three scores while Bronson Bouher threw for 151 yards and three touchdowns as the Wildcats cruised past the Cardinals, 42-9, Friday night at the East Side Sports Complex.
“The fight in this team was something else,” said Checotah head coach Zac Ross. “That’s what I’m the most proud of. We had some adversity today that the team was able to overcome. We had a lot of young players step up.”
One of those players was a quarterback starting his first game. Bouher said the team’s focus was only on the season opener.
“We came out and did what we knew we could do,” Bouher said. “We just wanted to play and we just wanted to win. We’ve worked hard and knew what we were capable of doing.”
Bouher sparked the offense early through the air. His main target was Elijah Thomas, who finished with 106 yards receiving and a pair of touchdowns.
That helped the Wildcats build a 22-9 halftime lead despite only gaining 26 yards on the ground.
But that changed in the second half. Hall took over running the ball rushing for 130 yards in the second half and two scores.
The game appeared to be headed for a shoot out early on, but Checotah’s defense shut out the Cardinals after an East Central field goal cut the lead to 14-9 early in the second quarter.
Bouher credits that to new defensive coordinator Rick Lang.
“Coach Lang has brought a lot of energy to the team,” Bouher said. “We had a lot of energy out there tonight.”
Checotah forced five East Central fumbles and held the Cardinals to just 39 total yards in the second half. Isaiah Vargas had two sacks early in the game to help stop East Central drives when the game was still in doubt.
CHECOTAH 42, EAST CENTRAL 9
Checotah148128—42
East Central6300—9
Scoring summary
First quarter
CHE – Kreed Hall 1 run (pass fail), 9:26.
EC – Andrew Chavez 34 pass from Konnor Dunn (kick fail), 7:43.
CHE – Elijah Thomas 56 pass from Bronson Bouher (Bouher pass to Thomas), 6:12.
Second quarter
EC – FG, Chavez 28, 11:02.
CHE - Lane Elliott 3 pass from Bouher (Bouher run), 0:57.
Third quarter
CHE – Hall 15 run (run fail), 8:12.
CHE – Hall 52 run (run fail), 6:53.
Fourth quarter
CHE – Thomas 3 pass from Bouher (Bouher run), 11:43.
TEAM STATS
CHE EC
First downs1511
Rushes-yds33-14924-49
Passing yds151165
Passes (C-A-I)9-16-017-25-0
Punts-avg1-452-27
Fumbles-lost3-16-5
Penalties-yds6-3014-83
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Rushing: CHE, Kreed Hall 17-148 3TD; EC, Laronte Clayton 15-53.
Passing: CHE, Bronson Bouher 9-16-0 151 3TD; EC, Konnor Dunn 15-20-0 157 TD.
Receiving: CHE, Elijah Thomas 5-106 2TD; EC, Vashion Arps 3-75.
