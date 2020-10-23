CHECOTAH — The Lincoln Christian Bulldogs came in to the Friday night’s contest with the Checotah Wildcats ranked atop Class 3A.
Through the first quarter. the Wildcats were not impressed.
But the Bulldogs flexed their muscle in the second quarter and ended up routing the home team 63-6 in District 3A-3 action at Ray Grandstaff Stadium at Ogle Field.
“They (Lincoln Christian) are a good football team,” said a disappointed Checotah head coach Zac Ross after the game.
Checotah’s best drive of the night occurred on the very first drive for the Wildcats.
After receiving the opening kick, the Wildcats (3-5, 2-3) started on their own 16 yard line and on the first play, garnered 64 yards thanks to the fleet feet of Dontierre Fisher. Fisher, who has been offered by Iowa State, ended with 72 yards rushing on 11 carries.
After a Jake Vernon incompletion, Fisher picked up another three yards but a false start penalty and a sack of Vernon, the Wildcats faced a fourth and 17. Vernon connected with Fisher for 13 yards but came up short and turned the ball over on downs.
Lincoln Christian put together a 16-play drive covering 80 yards for the score. The Bulldogs (7-0, 4-0) used a combination of running and throwing from Max Brown. Brown connected on three passes and rushed for 45 yards on the drive and capped the drive with a 13-yard toss to Grant Kaste.
The second drive for Checotah was short-lived. After a short rush by Fisher, Vernon dropped back to pass but tossed a ball to the waiting arms of Cooper Lancaster, who returned it 30 yards to put the Bulldogs up 13-0.
That was the end of the first quarter and the end of Checotah’s chances.
Lincoln Christian scored on their next four offensive series. Brown rambled 34 yards to start the second quarter and added a two-yard run to balloon the lead to 28-0.
The next two scores for Lincoln came courtesy of the pass play. Brown hooked up with Kolbe Katsis for a 38-yard throw and catch and added a 68-yard toss to Chase Hudson to put the Bulldogs up 42-0. Brown finished the night with 132 yards rushing on 11 carries and 112 yards passing on eight completions.
Lincoln’s defense got in on the scoring act as well with a 40=yard fumble return for a touchdown by Lancaster to put the halftime score at 49-0.
“It takes four quarters to beat these guys. I wasn’t very impressed with our effort after that first quarter,” added Ross. “When we do stuff right and come off the ball and block hard we have a good team. But when you are not doing your assignments that is the outcome you get.”
Lincoln stretched their lead to 56-0 on the opening kick of the second half. Katsis took the kick and rambled 70 yards for the score.
Checotah avoided the shutout on the night on the ensuing kick. MalachI Harris took the kick at his own 10, went to his left, then reversed field and rambled 90 yards for the score.
“I was going left, but I saw the hole and broke a couple of tackles and just hit it and turned on the speed,” said Harris.
Checotah was originally scheduled to play Sequoyah next week but the Indians’ season was canceled before it started due to COVID-19 concerns. The Wildcats will conclude the regualr season at home against Locust Grove on Nov. 6
Lincoln Christian 63, Checotah 6
Lincoln Christian1336140—63
Checotah0060—6
Scoring summary
First Quarter
LCHS- Grant Kaste 13 pass from Max Brown (Lancaster kick), 4:36
LCHS- Lancaster interception return (conversion failed), 3:48
Second quarter
LCHS- Brown 34 run (conversion good), 11:47
LCHS-Brown 39 run (Lancaster kick), 7:50
LCHS- Kolbe Katsis 38 pass from Brown (Lancaster kick), 6:29
LCHS- Chase Hudson 68 pass from Brown (Lancaster kick), 4:28
LCHS- Lancaster fumble ret (Lancaster kick), 2:56
Third quarter
LCHS- Katsis 70 kick return (Lancaster kick), 11:30
CHS- MalachI Harris 90 kick return (kick fail), 9:24
LCHS- Kaste 9 pass from Brown (Lancaster kick), 3:34
Team Stats
LCHSCHS
First downs143
Rushes-yards33-24221-76
Passing yards15229
Passes C-A-I11-11-04-9-2
Punts-Avg.0-04-31
Fumbles-Lost0-01-1
Penalties-Yards5-654-25
Individual leaders
Rushing: CHS, Fisher 11-72; LCHS, Brown 11-132 (2 TD).
Passing: CHS, Jake Vernon 4-9-29-2; LCHS, Brown 7-7-103-0 (2 TD)
Receiving: CHS Harris 2-13. LCHS, Chase Hudson 1-68 (TD).
