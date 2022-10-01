CHECOTAH — The Checotah Wildcats finally were able to host a football game on their new turf but the outcome was not what the home team wanted as it dropped a 52-26 decision to the Seminole Chieftains at Ray Grandstaff Stadium.
The Wildcats (2-4, 0-2) found themselves in a hole, down 12-0, with less than five minutes elapsed from the game clock. On the first play from scrimmage, Seminole’s Jason Batise rambled 61 yards for an opening score, then the defense of the Cheiftains (3-3, 1-1) forced a turnover on downs on Checotah’s first possession and their offense scored on the third play— a 37-yard toss from Dontre Garfield to Landon Bowling.
Checotah was able to rally and cut the lead to five on a 23-yard throw from Jacob Jones to Bronson Bouher, but two plays later the Chieftains were back up by 11 on a 25-yard toss from Garfield to Jay Ladd.
Checotah responded with 13 unanswered points in the second quarter, a six-yard toss from Jones to Elijah Thomas and a five-yard throw to Lane Elliott to go in front 20-18.
“Our offense looked good there for a little bit. Our quarterback looked good at times. He (Jones) made some good throws,” said Checotah coach Zac Ross. “This was the first game he’s played all of and there are probably some things he would take back and so would I. But he did play well.”
Seminole added a 31-yard toss from Garfield to Daylan Saxon and at the half led 24-20.
The second half was all Cheiftains as the put up 28 unanswered points scoring on five of their seven possessions. Batise scored two more touchdowns-one on a nne-yard scamper and the second on a 12-yard toss from Garfield. Garfield also added a score on a 55-yard run.
“We didn’t come out and play in the second half. I mean that’s what the scoreboard showed. We didn’t come to play in the third and you can’t win games like that,” added Ross.
The Checotah defense allowed 538 yards of offense to the Chieftains while the Wildcat offense racked up 270 in the first half but could only muster 167 in the second half.
“It’s just consistency and being disciplined, Doing what we need to do and make plays when they’re there. And make good decisions,” Ross said. “I was proud that the kids did start to play at the end but we have to play four quarters.”
Checotah returns to action next Friday when they travel to Lincoln Christian.
Seminole 52, Checotah 26
Seminole18 6 1216—52
Checotah7 13 0 6 —6
Scoring summary
First Quarter
SHS- Jason Batise 61 run (2 pt fail) 10:17
SHS- Landon Bowling 37 pass from Dontre Garfield (2 pt fail) 7:10
CHS- Bronson Bouher 23 pass from Jacob Jones (Carter Stewart kick) 4:46
SHS- Jay Ladd 25 pass from Garfield (2 pt fail) 1:46
Second Quarter
CHS- Elijah Thomas 6 pass from Jones (Stewart kick)73:41
CHS- Lane Elliott 5 pass from Jones (kick fail) 3:41
SHS- Daylon Saxon 31 pass from Garfield (2 pt fail) :13
Third Quarter
SHS- Batise 6 pass from Garfield (2 pt fail) 8:25
SHS- Batise 9 run (2 pt fail) 1:36
Fourth Quarter
SHS- Benny Cochren 32 run (Cochren run) 10:10
SHS- Batise 55 run (Armon Burris run) 9:05
CHS- Elijah Thomas 2 pass from Jones (2 pt fail) 6:36
Team Stats
SHSCHS
First downs1818
Rushes-Yards37-32429-170
Passing Yards214267
Passes C-A-I12-19-025-46-4
Punts-Avg.3-352-35
Fumbles-lost2-12-1
Penalties-Yards11-854-35
Individual leaders
Rushing: CHS Kreed Hall 21-121 ; SHS Jason Batise 19-225 2TD
Passing: CHS Jacob Jones 25-45-4 267 yds 4 TD: SHS Dontre Garfield 12-19-0 214 yds 3 TD
Receiving: CHS Elijah Thomas 7-131 2 TD, Lane Elliott 4-19 TD, Bronson Bouher 5-62 TD; SHS Landon Bowling 5-94 TD, Jay Ladd 1-25 TD
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.