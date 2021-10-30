CHECOTAH — The Checotah Wildcats did what they needed to do to stay alive in the playoff hunt in District 3A-3 with a 54-28 victory over the Tahlequah Sequoyah Indians on Friday night at Ray Grandstaff Stadium.
“This is what we have been talking about is finishing,” said Checotah head coach Zac Ross. “We started out fast and then kinda went into a lull but they came back and finished it.”
That fast start came right on the opening drive for Checotah (2-7, 2-3), as the Wildcats took the opening kick and wasted little time putting up points. On the third play from scrimmage, Dontierre Fisher raced 54 yards for the first score of the game. Fisher finished the night with 212 yards rushing on 18 carries.
On the next drive, Checotah quarterback Zach Mullen found Jake Vernon for a 52 yard throw and catch for the score to put the Wildcats up 12-0 with less than two minutes gone from the clock.
Checotah would score again on a Mullen to Rylee Campbell nine-yard toss to run the score to 20-0. Mullen finished with 185 yards passing, completing six of 11 passes and 3 touchdowns.
Then the lull set in.
Sequoyah(0-8, 0-5) answered with a five play drive covering 72 yards for a score that was aided by two Wildcat penalties. Echota Hummingbird capped the drive with a three yard scamper for the score.
Momentum switched the Indian’s way in the second half with the teams trading possessions and the Indians taking over after a Wildcat punt put the ball at the Indian 20 yard line. One play and 80 yards later, Hummingbird had made it a 7 point game at 20-13.
The teams traded scores again and then the Wildcats were ready to finish and Trenton Dan got them started. Dan hauled in a 45 yard pass from Mullen for a touchdown to put Checotah up 26-21.
“Coach called me on a hitch and their corners didn’t really like to tackle so it was easy for me to catch the ball, shake off the corner and go for a touchdown,” said Dan.
Dan contributed on defense with two interceptions for touchdowns. The first pick, Dan returned 40 yards for a score to put Checotah up 48-21. The second was for 42 yards and a score.
“Their (Sequoyah) offense was predictable, I was telling Rylee(Campbell) when number 11 comes out on the five and out and I went to the out and picked it off,” said Dan. “On the second one I read the same play and jumped in front of it.”
Sandwiched between those picks was a 49 yard toss from Mullen to Elijah Thomas.
Checotah returns to action next Friday night when they travel to Locust Grove with a playoff spot on the line.
Checotah 54, Sequoyah-Tahl 28
Sequoyah………….….………. 0 7 13 7 28
Chectah…. …………..…….. 12 8 18 6 54
Scoring summary
First Quarter
CHS- Dontierre Fisher 54 run (kick fail) 10:48
CHS- Jake Vernon 52 pass from Zach Mullen (2 point fail) 10:37
Second Quarter
CHS- Rylee Campbell 9 pass from Mullen (Dan pass from Mullen) 10:17
SHS- Echota Hummingbird 3 run (Todd Davis kick) 1:03
Third Quarter
SHS- Hummingbird 80 run (kick fail) 6:31
CHS- Fisher 60 run (2 point fail) 6:15
SHS- Hummingbird 19 run (Josiah Foreman catch from Eli Hammer)3:08
CHS- Fisher 40 yard interception (Fisher run) :04
Fourth Quarter
CHS- Elijah Thomas 49 pass from Mullen (2 pt fail) 6:05
CHS- Dan 42 yard interception (kick fail) 4:25
SHS- Hammer 55 run (Davis kick) 3:15
Team Stats
CHS SHS
First downs 12 11
Rushes-Yards 33-288 38-252
Passing Yards 194 37
Passes C-A-I 7-12-0 5-13-4
Punts-Avg. 2-40 2-40
Fumbles-lost 2-1 2-1
Penalties-Yards 12-110 6-40
Individual leaders
Rushing: CHS- Dontierre Fisher 18-212; SHS- Echota Hummingbird 16-205 3 TD
Passing: CHS- Zach Mullen 7-12-0 194 yards 3 TD; SHS- Jalen Handle 2-7-3 18
Receiving: CHS-Jake Vernon 3-100 2 TD, Elijah Thomas 2-52 TD; SHS- Hummingbird 2-11
