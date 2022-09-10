HASKELL – Call them the Cardiac Cats.
Down 29-19 at halftime, Kreed Hall scored two touchdowns in the final six minutes and rushed for 321 yards to lead a comeback of epic portions for the Checotah Wildcats, who scored 20 unanswered second-half points to oust the Haskell Haymakers 39-29 Friday night at Jim Reece Field.
“I told the kids at halftime that I have never won a game on my birthday, and it’d be a great present if we could pull this one out,” said an jubilant Wildcats coach Zac Ross, whose team has had to play its first three games on the road due to turf issues at home and are having to move next week’s rival game with archrival Eufaula there.
“We had to play four quarters, we didn’t last week and I told them that this was our game if we put in all four quarters.”
Hall’s first score in the fourth came on a 32-yard run, bouncing off defenders until galloping thoroughbred-style into the end zone with 5:27 to go in the game to give the Wildcats their first lead of the night, 32-29.
“I knew I had to keep my by legs going, I wanted to score, and I wasn’t going to let them pull me down,” said Hall. “I never would’ve thought we’d come back tonight,but we kept working.”
Hall put the nail in the coffin with 2:05 left in the game with a five-yard touchdown run.
It was the Haymakers who were in the driver’s seat early on behind Brannon Westmoreland’s arm. The Haskell quarterback put on a passing clinic in the first half, connecting on 10 of 17 for 242 yards and three touchdowns,and the Haymakers led 29-19 at the half.
Lucas King snagged a 30-yard strike from Westmoreland for a touchdown, then the senior found a streaking Dylan Ozinga on a fake screen for a 58-yard score and a 23-7 lead with 3:27 left in the second quarter.
Bronson Bouher scampered in for his second touchdown on the night for the Wildcats and pulled Checotah within 23-13 but Westmoreland connected with a diving Ozinga for the Haymakers’ final points before intermission.
Then the Wildcats (2-1) caught on.
Three turnovers on downs, one on a fake punt inside their own 20-yard line by the Haymakers (1-1), all in the second half, helped give Checotah life.
“I will take the blame on those turnovers on downs,” said Haskell coach Phil McWIlliams. “I should’ve punted, I thought we could catch them off guard, no excuses. It’s on me.”
Said Ross: “We made some secondary adjustments in the second half and were able to slow their passing game down. I challenged our kids to be better in the second half.”
Westmoreland and the Haymakers controlled much of the first half of play and kept the Wildcats’ quarterback running for his life.
Bronson Bouher found the end zone three times in the second quarter. The third touchdown run, from 12 yards out with :06 left before the half cut the score to 29-19.
The Haymakers finishing with 418 yards passing, 383 from Westmoreland, and Lucas King had 139 yards receiving on 12 catches.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.