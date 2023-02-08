Checotah High School will honor its second-ever Athletic Hall of Fame Class on Friday night as part of the basketball doubleheader against Poteau at the Checotah Event Center. Games are at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.
This year’s inductees are Gary Stidham, Myrtle Frost, Larry Bookout, Greg Dixon and Tracy Scroggins.
Stidham played basketball and football at Checotah from 1967 to 1969 before coaching basketball in Latta, Cashion and Konawa and was also a graduate assistant at the University of Tulsa. He was Oklahoma Coaches Association Athletic Director of the Year in 1997 and coached the Boys All-State Game in 1997. He is currently high school principal at Konawa.
Frost played basketball at Checotah from 1944 to 1948 and was all-state three seasons. She holds the school record for most points in a game with 61. She played for the All-American Redheads professional basketball team for three seasons. The longest running women’s professional franchise covering 60 years was inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame in 2012.
Bookout played football at Checotah and later joined the football coaching staff at Morris where during his time in that position was state runner-up in 1980 and state champions in 1983 and 1985. Morris’ football stadium was named after him and he is in the OCA Hall of Fame.
Dixon played football, basketball and baseball at Checotah and started in all from 1982 to 1985. He made the roster for four seasons at Oklahoma under Barry Switzer, was a three-year-letterman and during his time there he was part of four bowl seasons including three Orange Bowls, four Big Eight championships and a national championship in the 1985 season. He also earned OU football’s highest GPA scholastic award for a senior letterman, and received his law degree from OU in 1994.
Scroggins played football and basketball at Checotah and graduated in 1988 before going on to Coffeyville Junior College for two seasons and two seasons at Tulsa, after which he played 10 seasons for the Detroit Lions.
They join Benny Dixon, Patsy Lawhorn Brewer, Sally Coleman Beaver, Caleb Knight, Lana McCoy Ketenbrink, Rick LaCour, Jimmy Derrick, Rusty Martin, Truman Dixon, Leon Dixon and Ray Grandstaff, all previous inductees.
