Pro golf will be back at Muskogee Golf Club this year, only later, and hotter, than normal.
The Real Okie Championship will be held August 11-14. It was previously scheduled in May but multiple tour events were rescheduled after COVID-19 ramifications settled in on the sports world.
The Real Okie is the last of the summer tour stops on the All-Pro Tour, a regional pro circuit.
Patrick Murphy, tournament director, said current event attendance has been limited to family of competitors and club members but was “optimistic” that by August the tour would be free “any concerns about limiting attendance.”
The field is limited to 156 players and aside from tour registrants, guest registration is $1,200 with a deadline of 10 p.m. July 28.
Cory Churchman of Abilene, Texas, won last year’s event with a par on 18 for a one-stroke victory over Blake Trimble of Houston. Daniel Miernicki of Oregon won the inaugural event here in 2018.
Another tour adjustment, Murphy said, was that the Women’s APT, which was played simultaneously with the men last year, won’t be here. Low turnouts had caused it to play alongside the men in 2019, he said.
Tony Collins, head pro at Muskogee Golf Club, talked about the club plans.
“We’ll have our corporate night where we’ll see corporate sponsorships and hopefully bring in some local tastes for dinners and invite everybody out to celebrate with some of the players, along with bringing back the Million Dollar Shootout which we had last year, that was cool,” he said.
The course itself will play differently, he noted.
“The biggest factor for us moving to August is the heat stress on the greens. We have bank grass, the cool season grass on the greens, that time of the year they’ll be a little slow and wet because we have to syringe them to keep them wet. The rough will be thick… It’ll be more challenging off the tee on the approach shots, but the wet greens will be slower so putting should be easier.”
Muskogee Golf Club will have two junior camps, June 23-26 and July 21-24, as well as two South Central PGA Junior Tours, one June 29 and the other July 13. All are open to the public. The Oklahoma Senior Golf Association will play there Sept. 14-15 and the South Central PGA Professional Section Championship is Sept. 28-29.
The Chamber of Commerce Tournament is Aug. 21.
It all adds to what has been a busy season during the COVID-19 pandemic. Open play was allowed with certain health guidelines on pins, carts, and other elements.
“We probably increased the number of rounds during that time 30-40 percent over what is normal for (the last 2 ½ months of the pandemic),” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.