The tone was set early in this one.
Claremore scored on a 44-yard pass play on their first play from scrimmage and they went on to roll over Hilldale 63-13 Friday night at Hornet Stadium.
After the Hornets took the opening kick and went three and out, the Zebras got great field position thanks in part to a personal foul on the Hornets. On the first play quarterback Braxton Etheridge dropped back and found a wide-open Eli Rodgers down the sideline for the score with less than two minutes gone in the game.
But the Hornets, with sophomore Dawson Fields calling signals, battled back and drove down to the Zebra four-yard line before the 13-play drive stalled and Hilldale had to settle for a 24-yard Cash Schiller field goal.
On Claremore’s next possession, Etheridge aired it out again, this time for 80 yards to Gage Deckard and the Zebras led 14-3. But once again the Hornets drove it down the field only to stall out in the red zone and had to kick a 32-yard field goal to make it 14-6, but that would be as close as Hilldale would come.
The Zebras would march 80 yards in five plays with Etheridge hitting Brayden Alexander with a 30-yard touchdown connection to make it 21-6 just as the second quarter began. On the night Etheridge was 14-of-19 passing for 313 yards and five touchdowns giving a total of 11 for the season.
“We got in the red zone three times and only got six points in the first half and that hurt our momentum,” said Hornets’ head coach David Blevins.
Claremore would add two more scores in the quarter and the Hornets scored again with Fields hitting Ty Wilson with a 10-yard scoring pass capping a 69-yard, 10 plays drive to make it 28-13. The Hornets had one final chance before intermission as they drove from their own 6-yard line to the Zebra 2, but on third-and-goal Fields pass into the end zone was intercepted and it was 28-13 at intermission.
The Zebras took the third quarter kickoff and scored on an end around pass by Rogers to a wide-open Deckard for 67 yards and they were off to the races. Meanwhile the Hornets’ offense, which had moved effectively in the first half, ground to a halt in the second half with two three-and-outs and a turnover on downs. The frustration of the night for Hilldale was highlighted on a 20-yard blocked punt return for a score by Claremore’s Josiah Miller.
“The second half, once the game got out of hand our kids were dead dog tired with so many of them having to go both ways,” said Blevins. “I was pleased with the kids’ effort, but we’ve got a lot to learn from this game. We’ve got to get better defensively with our fundamentals like blocking and tackling and we’ve got to finish out our chances in the red zone.”
The Hornets begin district play next Friday as they travel to Stilwell as the second season gets underway.
CLAREMORE 63 HILLDALE 13
HHS 6 7 0 0—13
CHS 14 14 21 14—63
Scoring Summary
FIRST QUARTER
CHS: Braxton Etheridge 44 pass to Eli Rodgers. Zane Hepler kick 10:40
HHS: Cash Schiller 24 field goal 4:25
CHS: Etheridge 80 pass to Gage Deckard. Hepler kick 4:18
HHS: Schiller 32 field goal :48
SECOND QUARTER
CHS: Etheridge 30 pass to Brayden Alexander. Hepler kick 11:54
CHS: Etheridge 15 pass to Rodgers Hepler kick 9:31
HHS: Dawson Fields 10 pass to Ty Wilson Schiller kick 5:00
THIRD QUARTER
CHS: Rodgers 67 pass to Deckard Hepler kick 11:18
CHS: Micah Teel 9 run. Hepler kick 4:45
CHS: Etheridge 34 pass to Tyson Grimmet. Hepler kick :40
FOURTH QUARTER
CHS: L.T. Hecht 6 run Hepler kick 10:32
CHS: Josiah Miller 20 block punt return 7:20
TEAM STATS
HHS CHS
First Downs 17 11
Rushes-yards 39-134 18-97
Passing yards 174 389
Passes (CAI) 15-31-1 16-22-0
Punts-avg 3-28 0-0
Fumbles-lost 0 0
Penalties-yds 11-85 15-107
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING:HHS; Gage Roland 15-46; CHS Micah Teel 5-40
PASSING: HHS: Dawson Fields 15-31-174-1; CHS Braxton Etheridge 14-19-313
RECEIVING: HHS; Brady Scott 5-75; CHS: Gage Deckard 2-91
