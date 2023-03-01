For Okay, the answer for Texhoma’s big-man game inside was simple.
Rain 3s.
Diezel Davis got that shower started in a big way early on, and the Mustangs went on to post a 58-40 win over the Red Devils in the quarterfinal round of the Class A state boys basketball tournament at the State Fairgrounds’ Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City in a midday contest Wednesday.
Texhoma’s brother duo of 6-foot-4 Jerry Hernandez and 6-2 Joe Hernandez was a pre-game concern for Okay coach Chad Clark. But his offensive firepower at the guard positions never let an inside battle become a factor.
Davis, who finished with 18 points, got the majority of his treys in the game’s first five minutes.
He had three 3s, the last from the top of the circle for an 11-2 lead into a Red Devils’ timeout with 5:10 to go in the first quarter. With 3:15 left, he drew a foul on a 3-point attempt and made the free throws to give Okay its biggest lead of the half, 16-4.
“It gave us a lot of energy hitting those shots, energy throughout our whole team,” Davis said. “When we did layup lines (in pre-game) I was not feeling the best, I told myself I got to lock in. When we starting shooting around (in pre-game), that’s when I started hitting some shots.”
Okay (25-2) would go 10 of 19 from beyond the arc. Davis drained one at the buzzer to end the third to go up 46-37, and Tito Ramos and Ashton Walters each made a pair to help out.
Texhoma recovered from the early onslaught and managed to mount a second-quarter comeback. Grayson McGlasson’s 3 got it into single digits with 3:45 to play in the half. Derek Keenon’s bucket and one on a baseline jumper made it a five point lead at 23-18.
But Walters seemed to take the edge off with a 3 off the right wing with 2:45 in the half to make it 26-18. McGlasson’s 3 made it the 26-21 halftime score, but the Red Devils had two more chances to make it a one-possession game before halftime but couldn’t.
“They grabbed the momentum there,” said Okay coach Chad Clark. “I told our guys at halftime that, and we needed to get the momentum back, and we did. We came out and won the third quarter.”
The second half was a swap of baskets for most of the third quarter before Clark’s 3 and Bryson Parnell’s score off a steal made it a 10-point game, 41-31.
Although it would seep into single digits again, the Mustangs were not seriously threatened as Texhoma managed just three fourth-quarter points.
Parnell had nine points and Ramos eight. Ramos had five assists.
Okay had a 16-3 edge in free throw points and 16-5 on points off turnovers.
The biggest of the brothers, Jerry Hernandez, a junior, would eventually lead Texhoma with 14 points and 11 rebounds, 10 on the defensive end. The Red Devils were still outrebounded by Okay 25-22, and 16-8 on Texhoma’s end of the court.
“Defensively we covered their bigs like we needed to — as good as we could,” Clark said. “We knew if he catches it inside he’s going to try and score, and he manned his way straight in. Our goal was to make sure we were sinking on him pretty good and we did, and that did give them some open 3s. But you got to give something to take something.”
Chase Clark had six points, Duckee Swimmer five with four rebounds and Rylen Clark hit a 3 as the bench was emptied late. Ramos led Okay with five boards.
Following a day off, the fourth-ranked Mustangs will take on No. 2 Rattan (27-4), a 75-60 winner over Okarche in the first game Wednesday. The semifinal will be at 4:30 p.m. Friday. The championship game is set for 7 p.m. Saturday.
