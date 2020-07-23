The curiosity of some reporters was piqued when the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association announced a media teleconference to update everyone on the status of fall sports. With the last OSSAA event being a discussion with school administrators on Monday, what became of Thursday’s event didn’t seem to indicate a major announcement was coming.
In Thursday's teleconference, OSSAA director David Jackson spent about an hour, give or take with some technical difficulties, answering questions. For those who saw last Friday’s Phoenix, there really wasn’t any new news.
The plan is still to proceed with the regular schedule — Aug. 10 being the start date for fall baseball, volleyball and fastpitch as well as the first day of football practice for a season that begins the final Friday of August.
Several states, most notably Texas, have made tweaks — Texas bumped all sports in its two largest classifications back five weeks and still intends to have full seasons for everyone, even if it overlaps into the spring. Others, like New Mexico and California, are cramming everything into the spring.
While saying the final product is “not going to look like what it have been in the past,” there’s just not a lot of details as to what that will be yet. A delayed start like Texas? Possibly. An overloaded spring? Perhaps. Or maybe it’s just a fall full of masks and reduced crowds.
Jackson said there was no drop-dead date for a decision to put things off.
Two points he brought up which were not covered in last week’s Phoenix story:
• Students transferring from another state to play here would have to follow normal move-in guidelines, that COVID-19 was not in and of itself an allowable justification to transfer.
• Should everything be moved to the spring, or even a late fall start that compacts seasons, Jackson said there is the possibility of sports overlapping and such an event would force choices among students to leave a sport early for another or complete a sport before going to another late.
Count Jason Parker, athletic director at Muskogee, as being hopeful none of that happens.
“Overlapping in the spring makes even more problems,” he said. “You have to worry about injuries from a lack of preparation for a sport or even teams having to drop out because of a sudden lack of students.
“I think that’s crunching us up in too small a box. I’d say start as usual, truncate seasons if need be, even doing without complete playoffs in come. I think if you ask any basketball players who got a season in but missed out on a state tournament, they’d tell you it was great having the opportunity to get most of a season in. If we don’t have champions in some things this year, at least we can have a season where kids have the opportunity for relevant reps and game film to send to colleges.”
Parker spent Thursday with the volleyball program scrimmaging at Coweta. All summer, Muskogee athletes had been restricted to on-campus activities at home. Thursday was a trial run for the protocols in place for protecting participants from the spread of the virus.
Temperature checks were taken before boarding the bus, players and coaches wore masks to the destination and entered the gym masked up, taking them off only for actual game play. Both teams reviewed each other’s wellness checks. Hand sanitizer was used and the ball was disinfected multiple times during play.
“By no means is it foolproof but we are moving along in a positive way,” Parker said. “When you project that to football with more people but also outside where it is helpful in preventing the spread, we’re confident we can continue to push forward, albeit carefully, but still in a way to have practice, and ultimately a season.”
Parker outlined some adjustments for spectators, which Jackson said earlier in the day will be left up to each locality.
Volleyball matches will be moved to the larger Ron Milam Gym rather than the small gym adjacent to the softball and baseball facilities. Seating will be at 25 percent capacity on the floor and 50 percent in the upper level areas.
Seating at Indian Bowl for football will be set up for distancing. All athletic sales are being encouraged virtually to cut down on money being exchanged hand to hand.
“It will also help us facilitate refunds in the event of events being cancelled,” Parker said.
Until then, it’s a waiting game, dependent on the OSSAA, dependent on the state’s Department of Education, and even dependent on bigger fish in the lake, so to speak.
“Take Tulsa Public Schools, Union, places like that — everyone has to reconsider their decisions in the light of such a behemoth making a certified stance, and then the fallout from that decision there — are they being applauded or crucified?” Parker said. “Everyone is playing their cards close to the vest and waiting until the 11th hour to make any critical decisions.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.