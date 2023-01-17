They say that coming close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades. And the Muskogee Roughers proved that point as they gave the ninth-ranked Tulsa Washington Hornets all they could handle before falling 59-51 Tuesday night at Rougher Village Arena.
After falling behind by as many as 13 points in the first half, the Roughers roared back in the third quarter to get to within two points of the lead only to have fouls and turnovers upend their chances for the upset.
“We gave them the game for a Christmas present,” said Rougher head coach Lou Dawkins. “I told the kids we had 30 turnovers but just lost by eight.
“Protecting the ball is our nemesis right now and we have to learn how to continue to play stronger and stop giving and start taking.”
Down 29-19 to start the third quarter, Muskogee got buckets from Bryce Thornton and Dion Wilkerson to cut the margin to a six-point deficit, and following a Hornet basket the Roughers hit a pair of 3-pointers and they were within two with 4:17 to play in the third. Washington answered quickly with a free throw and a bucket to make it a five-point lead which it stretched to eight at the end of the quarter.
But then the turnover bug bit Muskogee as it turned it over on their first three possessions of the fourth quarter and Washington opened the lead back up to 13 points with 5:26 to play. The Roughers went on a 10-1 spurt featuring a trey by Webber and an old-fashioned three-point play by Ficklin.
But as the Hornets played keep away, the Roughers got into a must-foul situation and the foul line was a big difference in the game as the Roughers were just 7-of-10 from the line while the Hornets were 25-of-37 including 10-of-18 for the Hornets’ BJ Harris.
“I saw some good signs tonight, but we’ve just got to keep driving and digging. I saw some grit and determination and fighting back and that was a big plus,” said Dawkins.
The Roughers (3-9) were led by Ficklin with 16 points and Thornton had 11 while the Hornets (9-4) were paced by Lathan Boone with 21 points and Harris had 16.
The Roughers’ next home game is Tuesday against Owasso. They’ll play in the Will Rogers Tournament in Tulsa against KIPP-Tulsa on Thursday.
Girls: Washington 65, Muskogee 36
Jakayla Swanson had eight of her team-high 12 points in the first quarter to keep the Lady Roughers close trailing just 14-10.
But that would be as close as Muskogee would come as the No. 4-ranked Lady Hornets went on a 9-0 run to start the second quarter and never looked back.
The Lady Roughers committed 20 turnovers in the game and hurt their own cause by going just 3-of-11 from the free throw line while shooting 31 percent from the field.
Muskogee (3-9) trailed at the half 35-22 but the Lady Hornets (11-1) outscored the Lady Roughers 14-2 in the third quarter to put the game away. Makayla Johnson was the leading scorer for the Lady Hornets with 17 points.
The Lady Roughers will play in the Will Rogers Tournament in Tulsa starting Thursday night against Noble.
