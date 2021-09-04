The effort was there. The ability to overcome adversity was there.
But the Muskogee Roughers’ mental mistakes in the second quarter proved costly as they fell to the Bentonville West Wolverines 21-13 Friday night at Indian Bowl.
MHS coach Travis Hill was encouraged, though, at the resiliency of his young squad coming off last week’s 63-21 loss to Greenwood, Ark.
“What we asked from our kids is to show us that they want to play football and give us the effort and we can coach them forward. And it looks like they’re going to give us a chance to coach after tonight,” said Rougher head coach Travis Hill.
“From day one I’ve told them if you don’t play hard, you’re not going to win. But sometimes even if you play your butt off it doesn’t always mean you’ll win, but it’s going to give you a chance and that’s what we saw tonight.”
Following a Muskogee punt to open the game, the Wolverines rolled on their first possession going 75 yards in nine plays with running back Jay Herndon going over from seven yards out to put Bentonville West up 7-0.
The teams exchanged punts and as the game moved into the second quarter the Roughers took possession at their own 41-yard line. With sophomore running back Anthony Watson carrying the bulk of the load, Muskogee took it 59 yards in 11 plays helped in part by a pass interference call against the Wolverines. The Roughers capped the drive on a nine-yard pass from freshman quarterback Jamarian Ficklin to Jayden Bell. The extra point attempt was mishandled and it was 7-6 with 7:13 to play in the half.
The Wolverines mounted their most impressive drive of the night on the ensuing kickoff, going 85 yards in 11 plays, aided in part by a couple of costly penalties against the Roughers, who were flagged 10 times on the night for 100 yards. Running back Cole Edmondson went the final 12 yards for the score and the point-after made it 14-6.
But then came what may have been the turning point in the game.
Following the kickoff, Muskogee made it to their own 34. Three plays netted just 3 yards and brought up a punting situation. The snap to punter Skyleer Onebear was low and skipped past him to the 20. But instead of falling on the ball, Onebear tried to kick it out of the end zone for what would have been a safety. However, Bentonville West got down field and covered the ball in the end zone for a touchdown instead, and the extra point suddenly put the Wolverines ahead 21-6 with halftime nearing.
“Let me say that play was coach Hill’s fault for not coaching that kind of situation in our punting practices,” said Hill. “We’ve coached some situational stuff, but not that one and so I take the heat for that.”
The second half saw a much more composed Rougher squad. After the defense got a three-and-out and a short punt against the Wolverines, Muskogee took possession at the West 45-yard line and took it to the house in just four plays finishing with a 24-yard pass from Ficklin to Kayden McGee for the score and with the extra point, the Roughers were back in it at 21-13.
The rest of the quarter saw the offenses bog down.
Muskogee had its chances in the fourth quarter. Starting from their own 4, the Roughers mounted a time-consuming drive to the Wolverine 18-yard line. But on first down, Watson, who had 118 yards on 20 carries, had to leave with an injury and Muskogee came up empty on three pass attempts and turned the ball over on downs.
The Wolverines moved the ball to mid-field before punting and with about four minutes and just one time out left, the Roughers started at their own 20. Using short out passes, Ficklin, who was 14-of-26 passing for 174 yards, moved Muskogee down the field to the Bentonville West 34 with inside a minute to play. But his pass into double coverage for Bell was picked off at the goal line by Josh Buxton and the Wolverines ran out the clock.
“We showed more effort and improved tonight but moral victories are not what our players or staff is about,” said Hill. “Our kids want more and we want more. We got there tonight by people changing their mental attitudes and a great week of work. So if that continues, there’s no doubt you’ll see a football team that will continue to climb.”
Muskogee (0-2) hits the road for the first time in 2021 next week for their third straight test against a Razorback opponent as they travel to Rogers.
BENTONVILLE WEST 21 MUSKOGEE 13
BWHS 7 14 0 0—21
MHS 0 6 7 0—13
Scoring summary
First quarter
BWHS- Jay Herndon 7 run (Jose Ruiz-Mesa kick), 3:52
Second quarter
MHS-Jamarian Ficklin 9 pass to Jayden Bell (Skyleer Onebear kick failed), 7:13
BWHS- Cole Edmondson 12 run (Ruiz-Mesa kick), 3:31
BWHS- Braden Jones free kick recovery (Ruiz-Mesa kick), :48
Third quarter
MHS-Ficklin 24 pass to Kayden McGee (Onebear kick), 7:56.
TEAM STATS
BWHS MHS
First Downs 17 18
Rushes-yards 31-158 37-186
Passing yards 174 123
Passes C-A-I 14-26-1 12-27-0
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Punts-avg 4-34 5-37
Penalties-yds 10-100 9-85
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: BWHS, Cole Edmondson 15-88; MHS, Anthony Watson 20-118.
PASSING- BWHS, Jake Casey 12-27-123; MHS Jamarian Fincklin 14-26-174.
RECEIVING- BWHS, Cole Edmondson 5-37; MHS-Kayden McGee 2-47.
