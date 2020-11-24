When Hilldale’s receiving team came out down a touchdown last week against Grove with 1:06 to play, it was a familiar scene for Hilldale head coach David Blevins.
The Hornets found themselves in this position in October after making a stop inside the 10 and facing a 95-yard drive in under a minute to play to beat Broken Bow.
Johnnie Durossette’s pass to Brayson Lawson from 15 yards out cut it to one, then Dylan Walker scored on the conversion run for a 35-34 win Oct. 2.
Last Friday, Durossette scored on a 5-yard run, then Lawson took the direct snap in for the go-ahead points in a 43-42 win.
The first one launched a win streak for the Hornets (11-1), ranked No. 6 in the final regular season Associated Press state poll, that still is in play at eight games heading into Friday’s home quarterfinal with Cushing.
Hearing Blevins talk about it, the confidence in those situations has been embedded into this team’s DNA.
“The way we did it in both games was similar,” he said. “There’s something about this team that you know they’re going to fight. There’s no quit in them.”
There’s lessons in football that translate to life and this, he told his team after Tuesday’s practice, was one of them.
“I told them, ‘they will succeed a lot in life if they work hard and not give up,’” the second-year Hornets head coach said.
It’s next assignment wasn’t what they might have expected. No. 2 Weatherford lost to unranked Cushing 34-30, bringing the Tigers and their 8-3 mark into town Friday night.
Blaze Berlowitz, the Cushing quarterback, impresses Blevins. His brother, Brody Berlowitz, is a go-to receiver he hooked up with on a deep ball for the first touchdown last week. Camden Crooks is another wideout weapon.
All three are sophomores.
“They’ve got a lot of young skill guys and that quarterback in the future will be a good recruit,” Blevins said.
It helped Cushing that Weatherford defensive end and OU commit Ethan Downs was less than 100 percent after being dominant when at full strength. His interception return for a touchdown came on a series in which he had a sack and forced another play in the opposite direction. Tackled at the end of the TD play, he injured an ankle and eventually left the contest.
“Everyone expected Weatherford but you can’t take a thing away from Cushing,” Blevins said. “Any team that’s made the quarterfinals got there by being a good football team.”
