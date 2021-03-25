Mother Nature intervened in what was building as a bumpy start for Fort Gibson in the Claremore-Pryor Festival on Thursday.
With rain coming down, Weston Rouse was slipping on the mound. He walked Oktaha’s first two batters, then came a 1 1/2 hour delay in the Tiger/Zebra Festival at Claremore.
Rouse’s day was done once it resumed, and Brody Surmont doubled off Hunter Bridges with two outs in the inning, making it a 2-0 contest.
From that point, Fort Gibson turned the battle of Tigers around with five unanswered to win 5-2.
“At that point we didn’t want to send him back out,” said Fort Gibson coach Gary Edwards of Rouse, who had 16 pitches.
Bridges settled in, going 6 2/3 innings, scattering six hits. He did walk five while striking out three, but time after time, clutch outs killed Oktaha’s threats. Oktaha left 14 on base.
Fort Gibson, now 10-1, made it 2-1 in the bottom of the first when Rouse’s infield groundout pushed across Grant Edwards, who has a bunt single.
It stayed that way until the third, when Fort Gibson took the lead for good. Wyatt Pierce, who led off with a single, moved to third on a bunt and stolen base, then came home on a wild pitch. Brody Rainbolt’s double to left scored pinch-runner Landon McManus to make it 3-2.
With one out in the fifth, Cody Walkingstick doubled to right, scoring Edwards and Rouse, both on with singles.
“I thought we did a good job cashing in on almost every opportunity we had,” said the FGHS coach, whose team stranded just four baserunners in contrast.
In the seventh, Bridges retired the first two Oktaha batters before giving up a walk to Kipton Christian. Jakob Blackwell doubled to right, sending Christian to third, then Bridges hit Kannon Robinson with a pitch to load the bases.
That brought on Rainbolt to put out the fire, which he did on a full count strike to Mason Ledford to end the game.
Pierce finished the day 3-for-3 for Fort Gibson. Edwards and Walkingstick were 2-for-3. Both of Walkingstick’s hits were doubles. All were off Oktaha’s Tyler Allen, who went the distance scattering nine hits. He walked two and struck out two.
Surmont’s two-run double was the most productive at-bat of six Oktaha batters who had one hit each.
Oktaha went on to play Skiatook and down 8-2, fought back but fell short 9-8, scoring three in the seventh but getting robbed by Skiatook third baseman Clayton Casillas’ leaping grab of a liner off the bat of Ledford with the bases loaded.
Surmont was 3-for-3 and drove in two runs, as Christian did going 2-for-3. James Wilson was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
Oktaha (5-6) plays Glenpool in Pryor at 12:30 p.m. Friday. Fort Gibson goes against Joplin, Mo., at 3 p.m. Friday, and Tulsa Washington at 5:30 p.m., both at Claremore.
