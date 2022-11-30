Michael Turk was the only Oklahoma player named to the All-Big 12 preseason teams back in July.
When the All-Big 12 teams were announced Wednesday, Turk again made the cut. But this time, he was joined by five of his teammates, three of which made the first team and four from the Sooner State.
Wide receiver Marvin Mims and offensive lineman Anton Harrison were named to the All-Big 12 first team alongside Turk. Running back Eric Gray, tight end Brayden Willis and defensive end Ethan Downs were named to the second team.
Quarterback Dillon Gabriel was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year, the fifth Sooner to earn the award alongside Jalen Hurts, Dede Westbrook, Adrian Peterson and Josh Heupel.
It’s the first career first-team appearance for Mims, who finished the regular season with career-highs in receptions (52) and yards (1,006). He ranks second in the Big 12 in receiving yards, receiving touchdowns (6) and yards per reception (19.4).
Harrison started all 12 games for the Sooners on the offensive line and has started 24 games since last season.
Gray’s regular season was the best of his career. He rushed for 1,364 yards, the ninth-most in OU single-season history, and 11 touchdowns on 6.4 yards per carry, which ranks 13th nationally. The senior running back recorded eight games of 100 yards or more, including his 162-yard performance in the Sooners’ regular-season finale at Texas Tech.
It was also a career-best regular season for Willis, who led the team in receiving touchdowns (7), finished third in receptions (35) and second in receiving yards (456).
Gabriel, who was also the preseason newcomer of the year, recorded 2,925 passing yards for 24 touchdowns during the regular season. The redshirt junior ranks second in the Big 12 in total offense (293.2 yards per game), passing efficiency (154.2) and yards per completion (13.2).
Downs leads the team in tackles for loss (12.5), quarterback hurries (9) and is tied for the lead in sacks (4.5).
Turk ranks third nationally in punting average (46.7) and has 20 punts of at least 50 yards this season.
Oklahoma State’s Jason Taylor II was a first-team defensive back. He was the only Cowboy on either first-team unit.
Taylor is tied for first among FBS players and led the conference with six interceptions during the regular season. He is OSU's second leading tackler with 87 total stops, including 72 solo tackles, which is tied for second most in the nation by any position and tops by a safety.
Kendal Daniels was the defensive freshman of the year and a member of the second team at defensive back. A redshirt freshman who has played in every game and started five, Daniels has recorded 69 tackles in his first year with significant playing time. He intercepted three passes, broke up three more and forced one fumble.
Mason Cobb was a second-team linebacker and Collin Oliver and Brock Martin second-team defensive linemen.
In his first season as a full-time starter, Cobb leads the Pokes in tackles and tackles for loss. He is tied for fifth in the conference with 96 total tackles, which includes 58 solo stops, and his 13.0 tackles for loss is the second highest mark in the Big 12.
A two-time second-team All-Big 12 selection, Oliver logged five sacks and recorded a team-leading 12 quarterback hurries. He also had 7.5 tackles for loss and 27 tackles.
Martin earned All-Big 12 honors for the second time in his career after being on the first team last season. As one of nine super seniors on the OSU roster, he totaled 37 tackles to go along with 9.5 tackles for loss and three sacks in the regular season, both second on the team.
Tanner Brown was a second-team placekicker.
Brown was the conference's special teams player of the week twice during the 2022 season. Brown has converted 21-of-22 field goal attempts this season, leading the conference in successful field goals and made field goals per game
TCU leads the conference in total selections with 11 including Offensive Player of the Year Max Duggan and Coach of the Year Sonny Dykes. Kansas State’s Felix Anudike-Uzomah was selected Defensive Player of the Year.
SPECIAL HONORS
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR:
Max Duggan, TCU, QB, Sr.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR:
Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State, DE, Jr.
OFFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR:
Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma, QB, Jr.
DEFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR:
Johnny Hodges, TCU, LB, Jr.
OFFENSIVE FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR:
Richard Reese, Baylor, RB
DEFENSIVE FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR:
Kendal Daniels, Oklahoma State, S
SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR:
Derius Davis, TCU, PR/KR, Sr.
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN OF THE YEAR:
Cooper Beebe, Kansas State, Jr.
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR:
Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State, Jr.
CHUCK NEINAS COACH OF THE YEAR:
Sonny Dykes, TCU (First year) #
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Pos.
Player
School
Class
Hometown/Previous School
QB
Max Duggan#
TCU
Sr.
Council Bluffs, Iowa/Lewis Central
RB
Kendre Miller
TCU
Jr.
Mount Enterprise, Texas/Mount Enterprise
RB
Bijan Robinson1#
Texas
Jr.
Tucson, Ariz./ Salpointe
FB
Ben Sinnott
Kansas State
So.
Waterloo, Iowa/ Columbus Catholic
WR
Xavier Hutchinson1!
Iowa State
Sr.
Jacksonville, Fla./Bartram Trail/Blinn JC
WR
Marvin Mims Jr.@
Oklahoma
Jr.
Frisco, Texas/Lone Star
WR
Quentin Johnston1#
TCU
Jr.
Temple, Texas/Temple
TE
Ja’Tavion Sanders
Texas
So.
Denton, Texas/Denton Ryan
OL
Cooper Beebe1
Kansas State
Jr.
Kansas City, Kan./Piper
OL
Anton Harrison
Oklahoma
Jr.
Washington D.C./Archbishop Carroll
OL
Alan Ali
TCU
Sr.
Fort Worth, Texas/Timber Creek
OL
Steve Avila2
TCU
Sr.
Arlington, Texas/South Grand Prairie
OL
Zach Frazier2
West Virginia
So.
Fairmont, W.Va./Fairmont Senior
PK
Griffin Kell
TCU
Sr.
Arlington, Texas/Arlington
KR/PR
Derius Davis2
TCU
Sr.
Saint Francisville, La./West Feliciana
DEFENSE
Pos.
Player
School
Class
Hometown/Previous School
DL
Siaki Ika2
Baylor
Jr.
Salt Lake City, Utah/East/LSU
DL
Will McDonald IV1!
Iowa State
Sr.
Milwaukee, Wis./Waukesha North
DL
Felix Anudike-Uzomah1#
Kansas State
Jr.
Kansas City, Mo./Lee’s Summit
DL
Tyree Wilson
Texas Tech
Sr.
Henderson, Texas/West Rusk
DL
Dante Stills1
West Virginia
5th
Fairmont, W.Va./Fairmont Senior
LB
Dee Winters
TCU
Sr.
Brenham, Texas/Burton
LB
Jaylan Ford
Texas
Jr.
Frisco, Texas/Lone Star
LB
DeMarvion Overshown
Texas
Sr.
Arp, Texas/Arp
DB
Cobee Bryant
Kansas
So.
Evergreen, Ala./Hillcrest
DB
Julius Brents
Kansas State
Sr.
Indianapolis, Ind./Warner Central/Iowa
DB
Jason Taylor II
Oklahoma State
Sr.
Oklahoma City, Okla./Carl Albert
DB
Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson1!
TCU
Sr.
Waco, Texas/Midway
DB
Josh Newton
TCU
Jr.
Monroe, La./Ouachita Parish
P
Michael Turk1
Oklahoma
6th
Dallas, Texas/Ridge Point/Arizona State
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Pos.
Player
School
Class
Hometown/Previous School
QB
Jalon Daniels
Kansas
Jr.
Lawndale, Calif./ Lawndale
RB
Deuce Vaughn2@
Kansas State
Jr.
Round Rock, Texas/Cedar Ridge
RB
Eric Gray
Oklahoma
Sr.
Memphis, Tenn./Lausanne Collegiate School/Tennessee
FB
Dillon Doyle
Baylor
5th
Iowa City, Iowa/West/Iowa
FB
Jared Rus1
Iowa State
Sr.
Eldridge, Iowa/ North Scott
WR
Malik Knowles
Kansas State
Sr.
Mansfield, Texas/ Lake Ridge
WR
Xavier Worthy1
Texas
So.
Fresno, Calif./Central East
WR
Bryce Ford-Wheaton
West Virginia
Jr.
Fuquay-Varina, N.C./Holly Springs
TE
Mason Fairchild
Kansas
Sr.
Andale, Kan./ Andale
TE
Brayden Willis
Oklahoma
5th
Arlington, Texas/James Martin
OL
Jacob Gall
Baylor
6th
Cincinnati, Ohio/Archbishop Moeller, Buffalo
OL
Connor Galvin1
Baylor
5th
Katy, Texas/Katy
OL
Trevor Downing1
Iowa State
Sr.
Creston, Iowa/Creston
OL
Mike Novitsky
Kansas
Jr.
Victor, N.Y./ Victor
OL
Kelvin Banks Jr.
Texas
Fr.
Humble, Texas/ Summer Creek
PK
Tanner Brown
Oklahoma State
Sr.
Saugus, Calif./Saugus/ College of the Canyons
KR/PR
Phillip Brooks
Kansas State
Sr.
Lee’s Summit, Mo./Lee’s Summit West
DEFENSE
Pos.
Player
School
Class
Hometown/Previous School
DL
Lonnie Phelps
Kansas
Jr.
Cincinnati, Ohio/ Mount Healthy/ Miami(OH)
DL
Ethan Downs
Oklahoma
So.
Weatherford, Okla./Weatherford
DL
Brock Martin1
Oklahoma State
Sr.
Oologah, Okla./Oologah
DL
Collin Oliver2
Oklahoma State
So.
Oklahoma City, Okla./Edmond Santa Fe
DL
Keondre Coburn
Texas
Sr.
Houston, Texas/ Westfield
LB
Dillon Doyle
Baylor
5th
Iowa City, Iowa/West/Iowa
LB
Mason Cobb
Oklahoma State
Jr.
Provo, Utah/Provo
LB
Johnny Hodges
TCU
Jr.
Darnestown, Md./Quince Orchard High School/Navy
DB
Anthony Johnson Jr.
Iowa State
Sr.
St. Petersburg, Fla./St. Petersburg
DB
T.J. Tampa
Iowa State
Jr.
St. Petersburg, Fla./Lakewood
DB
Kobe Savage
Kansas State
Jr.
Paris, Texas/Paris/Tyler JC
DB
Kendal Daniels
Oklahoma State
Fr.
Beggs, Okla./Beggs
DB
Malik Dunlap
Texas Tech
Sr.
Charlotte, N.C./Harding University
P
Ty Zentner
Kansas State
Sr.
Topeka, Kan./Shawnee Heights/Butler CC
1 - First Team selection in 2021.
2 - Second Team selection in 2021.
! - First Team selection in 2020
@ - Second Team selection in 2020
# - Unanimous selection
Players listed at each position alphabetically by school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.