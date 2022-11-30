Michael Turk was the only Oklahoma player named to the All-Big 12 preseason teams back in July.

When the All-Big 12 teams were announced Wednesday, Turk again made the cut. But this time, he was joined by five of his teammates, three of which made the first team and four from the Sooner State.

Wide receiver Marvin Mims and offensive lineman Anton Harrison were named to the All-Big 12 first team alongside Turk. Running back Eric Gray, tight end Brayden Willis and defensive end Ethan Downs were named to the second team.

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year, the fifth Sooner to earn the award alongside Jalen Hurts, Dede Westbrook, Adrian Peterson and Josh Heupel.

It’s the first career first-team appearance for Mims, who finished the regular season with career-highs in receptions (52) and yards (1,006). He ranks second in the Big 12 in receiving yards, receiving touchdowns (6) and yards per reception (19.4).

Harrison started all 12 games for the Sooners on the offensive line and has started 24 games since last season.

Gray’s regular season was the best of his career. He rushed for 1,364 yards, the ninth-most in OU single-season history, and 11 touchdowns on 6.4 yards per carry, which ranks 13th nationally. The senior running back recorded eight games of 100 yards or more, including his 162-yard performance in the Sooners’ regular-season finale at Texas Tech.

It was also a career-best regular season for Willis, who led the team in receiving touchdowns (7), finished third in receptions (35) and second in receiving yards (456).

Gabriel, who was also the preseason newcomer of the year, recorded 2,925 passing yards for 24 touchdowns during the regular season. The redshirt junior ranks second in the Big 12 in total offense (293.2 yards per game), passing efficiency (154.2) and yards per completion (13.2).

Downs leads the team in tackles for loss (12.5), quarterback hurries (9) and is tied for the lead in sacks (4.5).

Turk ranks third nationally in punting average (46.7) and has 20 punts of at least 50 yards this season.

Oklahoma State’s Jason Taylor II was a first-team defensive back.  He was the only Cowboy on either first-team unit. 

Taylor is tied for first among FBS players and led the conference with six interceptions during the regular season. He is OSU's second leading tackler with 87 total stops, including 72 solo tackles, which is tied for second most in the nation by any position and tops by a safety.

 

Kendal Daniels was the defensive freshman of the year and a member of the second team at defensive back. A redshirt freshman who has played in every game and started five, Daniels has recorded 69 tackles in his first year with significant playing time. He intercepted three passes, broke up three more and forced one fumble. 

 

Mason Cobb was a second-team linebacker and Collin Oliver and Brock Martin second-team defensive linemen.

In his first season as a full-time starter, Cobb leads the Pokes in tackles and tackles for loss. He is tied for fifth in the conference with 96 total tackles, which includes 58 solo stops, and his 13.0 tackles for loss is the second highest mark in the Big 12. 

A two-time second-team All-Big 12 selection, Oliver logged five sacks and recorded a team-leading 12 quarterback hurries. He also had 7.5 tackles for loss and 27 tackles.

Martin earned All-Big 12 honors for the second time in his career after being on the first team last season. As one of nine super seniors on the OSU roster, he totaled 37 tackles to go along with 9.5 tackles for loss and three sacks in the regular season, both second on the team.

Tanner Brown was a second-team placekicker.

Brown was the conference's special teams player of the week twice during the 2022 season. Brown has converted 21-of-22 field goal attempts this season, leading the conference in successful field goals and made field goals per game

 

TCU leads the conference in total selections with 11 including Offensive Player of the Year Max Duggan and Coach of the Year Sonny Dykes. Kansas State’s Felix Anudike-Uzomah was selected Defensive Player of the Year.

 

SPECIAL HONORS

 

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR:

Max Duggan, TCU, QB, Sr.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR:

Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State, DE, Jr.

OFFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR:

Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma, QB, Jr.

DEFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR:

Johnny Hodges, TCU, LB, Jr.

OFFENSIVE FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR:

Richard Reese, Baylor, RB

DEFENSIVE FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR:

Kendal Daniels, Oklahoma State, S

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR:

Derius Davis, TCU, PR/KR, Sr.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN OF THE YEAR:

Cooper Beebe, Kansas State, Jr. 

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR:

Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State, Jr.

CHUCK NEINAS COACH OF THE YEAR:

Sonny Dykes, TCU (First year) #

 

 

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Pos.

Player

School

Class

Hometown/Previous School

QB

Max Duggan#

TCU

Sr.

Council Bluffs, Iowa/Lewis Central

RB

Kendre Miller

TCU

Jr.

Mount Enterprise, Texas/Mount Enterprise 

RB

Bijan Robinson1#

Texas

Jr.

Tucson, Ariz./ Salpointe

FB

Ben Sinnott

Kansas State

So.

Waterloo, Iowa/ Columbus Catholic 

WR

Xavier Hutchinson1!

Iowa State

Sr.

Jacksonville, Fla./Bartram Trail/Blinn JC

WR

Marvin Mims Jr.@

Oklahoma

Jr.

Frisco, Texas/Lone Star 

WR

Quentin Johnston1#

TCU

Jr.

Temple, Texas/Temple

TE

Ja’Tavion Sanders

Texas

So.

Denton, Texas/Denton Ryan 

OL

Cooper Beebe1

Kansas State

Jr.

Kansas City, Kan./Piper

OL

Anton Harrison

Oklahoma

Jr.

Washington D.C./Archbishop Carroll

OL

Alan Ali 

TCU

Sr.

Fort Worth, Texas/Timber Creek

OL

Steve Avila2

TCU

Sr.

Arlington, Texas/South Grand Prairie

OL

Zach Frazier2

West Virginia

So.

Fairmont, W.Va./Fairmont Senior

PK

Griffin Kell

TCU

Sr.

Arlington, Texas/Arlington 

KR/PR

Derius Davis2

TCU

Sr.

Saint Francisville, La./West Feliciana 

DEFENSE

Pos.

Player

School

Class

Hometown/Previous School

DL

Siaki Ika2

Baylor

Jr.

Salt Lake City, Utah/East/LSU

DL

Will McDonald IV1! 

Iowa State

Sr.

Milwaukee, Wis./Waukesha North

DL

Felix Anudike-Uzomah1#

Kansas State

Jr.

Kansas City, Mo./Lee’s Summit

DL

Tyree Wilson

Texas Tech

Sr.

Henderson, Texas/West Rusk

DL

Dante Stills1

West Virginia

5th

Fairmont, W.Va./Fairmont Senior

LB

Dee Winters

TCU

Sr.

Brenham, Texas/Burton

LB

Jaylan Ford

Texas

Jr.

Frisco, Texas/Lone Star

LB 

DeMarvion Overshown

Texas

Sr.

Arp, Texas/Arp

DB

Cobee Bryant

Kansas

So.

Evergreen, Ala./Hillcrest

DB

Julius Brents

Kansas State

Sr.

Indianapolis, Ind./Warner Central/Iowa

DB

Jason Taylor II

Oklahoma State

Sr.

Oklahoma City, Okla./Carl Albert

DB

Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson1!

TCU

Sr.

Waco, Texas/Midway

DB

Josh Newton

TCU

Jr.

Monroe, La./Ouachita Parish

P

Michael Turk1

Oklahoma

6th

Dallas, Texas/Ridge Point/Arizona State

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Pos.

Player

School

Class

Hometown/Previous School

QB

Jalon Daniels

Kansas

Jr.

Lawndale, Calif./ Lawndale

RB

Deuce Vaughn2@

Kansas State

Jr.

Round Rock, Texas/Cedar Ridge

RB         

Eric Gray

Oklahoma

Sr.

Memphis, Tenn./Lausanne Collegiate School/Tennessee

FB

Dillon Doyle

Baylor

5th

Iowa City, Iowa/West/Iowa

FB

Jared Rus1

Iowa State

Sr.

Eldridge, Iowa/ North Scott

WR

Malik Knowles

Kansas State

Sr.

Mansfield, Texas/ Lake Ridge

WR

Xavier Worthy1

Texas

So.

Fresno, Calif./Central East

WR

Bryce Ford-Wheaton

West Virginia

Jr.

Fuquay-Varina, N.C./Holly Springs

TE

Mason Fairchild

Kansas

Sr.

Andale, Kan./ Andale

TE

Brayden Willis

Oklahoma

5th

Arlington, Texas/James Martin

OL

Jacob Gall

Baylor

6th

Cincinnati, Ohio/Archbishop Moeller, Buffalo

OL

Connor Galvin1

Baylor

5th

Katy, Texas/Katy

OL

Trevor Downing1

Iowa State

Sr.

Creston, Iowa/Creston

OL

Mike Novitsky 

Kansas

Jr.

Victor, N.Y./ Victor

OL

Kelvin Banks Jr.

Texas

Fr.

Humble, Texas/ Summer Creek

PK

Tanner Brown

Oklahoma State

Sr.

Saugus, Calif./Saugus/ College of the Canyons

KR/PR

Phillip Brooks

Kansas State

Sr. 

Lee’s Summit, Mo./Lee’s Summit West

DEFENSE

Pos.

Player

School

Class

Hometown/Previous School

DL

Lonnie Phelps

Kansas

Jr.

Cincinnati, Ohio/ Mount Healthy/ Miami(OH)

DL

Ethan Downs

Oklahoma

So.

Weatherford, Okla./Weatherford

DL

Brock Martin1

Oklahoma State

Sr.

Oologah, Okla./Oologah

DL

Collin Oliver2

Oklahoma State

So.

Oklahoma City, Okla./Edmond Santa Fe

DL

Keondre Coburn

Texas

Sr.

Houston, Texas/ Westfield

LB

Dillon Doyle

Baylor

5th

Iowa City, Iowa/West/Iowa

LB

Mason Cobb

Oklahoma State

Jr.

Provo, Utah/Provo

LB

Johnny Hodges

TCU

Jr.

Darnestown, Md./Quince Orchard High School/Navy

DB

Anthony Johnson Jr.

Iowa State

Sr.

St. Petersburg, Fla./St. Petersburg

DB

T.J. Tampa

Iowa State

Jr.

St. Petersburg, Fla./Lakewood

DB

Kobe Savage

Kansas State

Jr.

Paris, Texas/Paris/Tyler JC

DB

Kendal Daniels

Oklahoma State

Fr.

Beggs, Okla./Beggs

DB

Malik Dunlap

Texas Tech

Sr.

Charlotte, N.C./Harding University

P

Ty Zentner

Kansas State

Sr.

Topeka, Kan./Shawnee Heights/Butler CC

1 - First Team selection in 2021.

2 - Second Team selection in 2021.

! - First Team selection in 2020

@ - Second Team selection in 2020 

# - Unanimous selection

 

Players listed at each position alphabetically by school.

