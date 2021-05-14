Several area coaching vacancies have been filled.
At Haskell, in addition to the football hire announced Monday in Phil McWilliams, Kyle Ward took over as girls basketball coach. Ward, who has coached at Haskell in various capacities over 17 years, has of late been assistant football, head slowpitch and assistant in basketball to Rodney Luellen, who moved up to superintendent earlier this school year.
Ward, who reached state in back-to-back seasons in slowpitch, withdrew from the basketball search due to health issues prior to the hiring of Luellen. Haskell has been his only coaching outpost, having graduated from there in 1998 before a brief stint playing college baseball. He has a daughter, Hayden, who will play both basketball and softball, leading Ward to opt for the change in duties and withdrawing from football to focus full time on girls athletics.
Warner has hired Anthony Porter to fill its boys basketball vacancy. Porter has coached at Vian the past 11 seasons, including an area finalist in 2018, going 23-6 with both postseason losses coming to No.2 Mount St. Mary’s.
Porter also coached prior to that at Checotah and Wagoner. He replaces Trae Fairchild.
Wagoner has also found its replacement in wrestling for Micco Charboneau, who stepped down after 16 seasons, 14 as head coach. Brian Edwards takes over there.
