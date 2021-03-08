CONNORS 6-14, OKLAHOMA CHRISTIAN 4-4 — The Cowboys bounced back from a three-game conference sweep over the weekend to Eastern by sweeping a pair on the road.
Carson Foreman was 2-for-3 in the openere with three RBIs. Reed Wilbanks had two hits in three trips. Landon McAllister got the win going three innings, striking out five and allowing four hits and two earned runs. Dylan Rollins struck out six over four relief innings.
In the finale, Jonathan Pena, Peyton McDowall, Nollan Koon and Grant Randall all had two hits. Connors had an 11-7 edge. Michael Dews went 4 2/3 of the five-inning run-rule, striking out five around six hits. The Cowboys (9-6) go to Arkansas Baptist on Thursday.
