Connors State’s pitching collapsed in the stretch and put the Cowboys on the edge of elimination in the NJCAA Region II Tournament being played at Woodward, after a topsy-turvy 22-19 loss to Northeastern A&M on Thursday.
A seven-run fourth had the Cowboys up 13-4. NEO plated two in the fifth then got within a run in the seventh as part of 16 runs over the final three innings off five Cowboys pitchers.
Aaron Hosack started and was chased in the fifth after giving up six runs on eight hits, four of those runs earned.
The Cowboys, who outhit NEO 20-18, got a two-run single from Andres Matias and a sacrifice fly by Rody Garcia to score Tyson Fourkiller to get within three in the ninth, but left the bases loaded when Austin Scritchfield grounded out to end the game.
Garcia had a pair of solo home runs, one in the third and the other in the eighth, and was 3-for-4 with five RBIs. Scritchfield also drove in five runs in a 2-for-4 game including a two-run shot in the third. Scritchfield and Fourkiller had two-run singles in the seven-run fourth. Fourkiller was 5-for-6.
Hosack, Fourkiller, Matias and Garcia were earlier this week named first team All-Region II.
NSU 7, Pitt State 4
Blaze Brothers’ doubled home the go-ahead runs and Brock Reller’s groundout added insurance in a three-run seventh that gave NSU a 7-4 win over Pitt State in Edmond in the double-elimination portion of the MIAA Tournament Thursday.
The rally capped a run of five unanswered scores. Tucker Dunlap’s two-run home run tied the game at 4 in the fourth.
Matt Kaiser, Dunlap and Kademon Graff all had two hits. Dunlap along with Brothers had two RBIs.
Cohen Bell (4-0) threw 2 1/3 innings of relief for the win. He allowed one hit and struck out two after Korrdell Jiles went 5 2/3 innings, allowing six hits and four runs — all earned. Jake Bigham picked up his seventh save with a hitless seventh, striking out two.
Second-seeded NSU (37-14) moves into an 11 a.m. contest against Washburn on Friday. Washburn, the fifth seed, beat top-seeded Central Missouri 15-13. Central Missouri and No. 3 Pitt State (31-20) play an elimination game at 3 p.m. The winner of that gets the NSU-Washburn loser at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.