After a pair of dominating performances on Sunday in Texas, Connors State returned north of the Red River for the start of a three-game homestand Monday.
The result didn’t follow the pattern down south.
Arkansas Tech jumped on Cowboys starter Lukas Berry for three runs on two hits in two-thirds of an inning and eventually got to his replacement, Brennan Berdon, in what became an 8-5 loss for Connors on Perry Keith Field at Biff Thompson Park
Berdon wound up giving up three runs on five hits, one in the fifth after the Cowboys had tied the game at 3, and two more in the sixth. Jeff Carver followed him for two innings, allowing four hits and two additional runs.
It was 3-1 in the third when Grant Randall led off with a home run over the center field wall. Nollan Koon doubled, then with two outs, Peyton McDowall singled home Koon to tie the game.
Carson Foreman’s double in the ninth brought home one of the two runs in that inning to finish the scoring. The Warner High grad was one of three Cowboys with two hits in the contest. He and Randall were both 2-for-4 and Reed Wilbanks was 2-for-5.
Connors, which opened with 18-1 and 13-1 wins on Sunday over TCS Post Grad in Melissa, Texas, takes a 2-1 record into a doubleheader on Tuesday against Southern Nazarene starting at 1 p.m.
