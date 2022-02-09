Mozart Duarte, Luke Rolland and Alexis Garcia combined on a four-hit shutout as Connors beat Ozarks 4-0 in the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.
Connors completed the sweep with a 13-3 win and is 4-0 on the year.
Duarte allowed two hits, Rolland and Garcia each allowed one. Each struck out two and none of them issued walks. Jonathan Pena was 2-for-4 and drove in one run. Rody Garcia and Tanner Almond also had hits and RBIs.
In the second game, Jake Williams had a two-run single, an RBI double and a two-run home run in a 3-for-3, five-RBI game. Tyson Fourkiller hit a three-run home run which scored Randall and Pena, both of whom doubled. Fourkiller was 2-for-3.
Devin Qualls also hit a two-run home run and along with Andres Matias and Chase Hudson were all 2-for-3.
Connors will host Murray State at 1 p.m. Friday.
