Connors shook off a six-game losing streak with a doubleheader sweep on the road Monday, beating Oklahoma Wesleyan 7-1 and 10-6.
Kaleb Glass was 3-for-3 in game one. Brennan Berdon scattered six hits over five innings and Landon McAllister threw two perfect innings, striking out four.
Connors (26-14) used a eight-run sixth to erase a 5-1 deficit for the sweep. Glass was 3-for-4, including a two-run triple in the outburst.
Saturday’s Games
Kansas 8, Oklahoma 7
Oklahoma St. 7, UNC-Wilmington 6
NSU 15-3, Rogers St. 1-1
Eastern 10-5, Connors 0-3
Sunday’s Games
Oklahoma St. 10, UNC-Wilmington 4
Oklahoma 14, Kansas 3
NSU 5, Rogers St. 4
Monday’s Games
Connors 7-10, Okla. Wesleyan 1-6
Tuesday’s Games
NSU at Oklahoma Baptist, 5 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Oklahoma St., 6 p.m.
Texas Southern at Oklahoma, 6:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College glance
Saturday’s Games
Central Christian 20-8, Bacone 2-13
Oklahoma vs. Baylor, ppd.
Oklahoma 9, Miss. State 0
Oklahoma 10, La. Tech 0
Pitt State 7-7, NSU 4-9
Connors 7-5, Eastern 1-9
Sunday’s Games
Oklahoma St. 10, Texas Tech 3
Oklahoma vs. Baylor, ppd.
Monday’s Games
No Games
Tuesday’s Games
Connors at Western (2), 2 p.m.
