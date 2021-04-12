 Connors shook off a six-game losing streak with a doubleheader sweep on the road Monday, beating Oklahoma Wesleyan 7-1 and 10-6.

Kaleb Glass was 3-for-3 in game one. Brennan Berdon scattered six hits over five innings and Landon McAllister threw two perfect innings, striking out four.

Connors (26-14) used a eight-run  sixth to erase a 5-1 deficit for the sweep. Glass was 3-for-4, including a two-run triple in the outburst.

 

Saturday’s Games

Kansas 8, Oklahoma 7

Oklahoma St. 7, UNC-Wilmington 6

NSU 15-3, Rogers St. 1-1

Eastern 10-5, Connors 0-3

Sunday’s Games

Oklahoma St. 10, UNC-Wilmington 4

Oklahoma 14, Kansas 3

NSU 5, Rogers St. 4

Monday’s Games

Connors 7-10, Okla. Wesleyan 1-6

Tuesday’s Games

NSU at Oklahoma Baptist, 5 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Oklahoma St., 6 p.m.

Texas Southern at Oklahoma, 6:30 p.m.

 

SOFTBALL

College glance

Saturday’s Games

Central Christian 20-8, Bacone 2-13

Oklahoma vs. Baylor, ppd.

Oklahoma 9, Miss. State 0

Oklahoma 10, La. Tech 0

Pitt State 7-7, NSU 4-9

Connors 7-5, Eastern 1-9

Sunday’s Games

Oklahoma St. 10, Texas Tech 3

Oklahoma vs. Baylor, ppd.

Monday’s Games

No Games

Tuesday’s Games

Connors at Western (2), 2 p.m.

