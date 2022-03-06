Eastern swept Connors State on Saturday for a three-game series sweep, winning a doubleheader 3-0 and 14-11.
Grant Randall had two of the Cowboys’ four hits in game one. Caleb Burchfield took the loss, scattering six hits and walking two. He struck out four in six innings.
The Cowboy bats struggled in game two except in a 10-run sixth. A three-run eighth broke an 11-all tie. Rody Garcia hit a grand slam and Austin Scritchfield hit a two-run home run. Eastern feasted off Connors pitching for 20 hits.
Connors is 13-5 and plays Oklahoma Christian in a doubleheader Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.