Connors State pounded eight home runs in a doubleheader, winning 12-2 and a whopping 28-1 over Southern Nazarene at Warner on Tuesday.
Carson Foreman had one in both games, going 5-for-5 overall with nine RBIs and a grand slam in the second game. They were Foreman’s first long balls of the year.
Also in the opener, Tyson Fourkiller hit his fifth in a 2-for-3 game. Reed Wilbanks his first in a two-hit game. Austin Scritchfield was 3-for-3.
Kaleb Glass hit his first home run in game two, going 4-for-4 with six RBIs. Dakota Peters and Matt Weber hit their firsts, with Peters going 4-for-5 on the day. Peyton McDowall hit his team-leading ninth home run.
Kaden Alexander and Caleb Burtchfield split time on the mound in game one allowing three hits and seven strikeouts over five innings. Five Cowboys pitchers worked short stints in game two, combining to allow three hits and nine strikeouts.
Tuesday’s Games
Southeastern 2, NSU 1
Missouri St. 11, Oklahoma St. 8
Connors St. 12-28, Southern Nazarene 2-1
Wednesday’s Games
Oklahoma at Texas State, 6 p.m.
