Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Rain this morning. A slight risk of a thunderstorm for the afternoon. High 81F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

An isolated thunderstorm possible this evening, then occasional showers overnight. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.