TUCSON, Ariz. – Oklahoma State’s 2021 season came to a close at the NCAA Tucson Regional Sunday as the second-seeded Cowboys were eliminated with a 13-3 loss to third-seeded UC Santa Barbara at Hi Corbett Field.
OSU finishes 36-19-1 in a season that saw the Cowboys make their eighth-straight NCAA Regional appearance.
Mitchell Stone took the loss for the Pokes as the southpaw starter fell to 2-1 as he allowed seven runs on eight hits in 1 1/3 innings.
Carson McCusker was 2-for-3 for the Cowboys, while Nolan McLean, Cade Cabbiness and Nick DeNicola drove in runs.
The Gauchos (41-19) collected 16 hits in the contest to extend their season, with Marcos Castanon’s 3-for-5, five-RBI performance leading the way.
The Gauchos took the lead in their first at bat and never looked back. Following a one-out walk and a wild pitch, Zach Rodriguez delivered an RBI single, and three batters later, an infield single with two outs made the score 2-0.
UCSB continued to add to its lead in the second, opening the inning with four-straight singles, two of them bunts, to go up, 3-0. The Gauchos extended their lead to six when, with the bases full, Castanon doubled to left-center field to bring home all three runners.
The Gauchos added two more runs in the second, getting an RBI double and a sacrifice fly to take an 8-0 lead into the third.
The lead reached 12-0 after four innings as the Cowboys did not score their first run until an RBI groundout by McLean in the seventh.
Noah Sifrit was solid on the mound out of the OSU bullpen as the lefty struck out three and held UCSB to just one run on four hits in four innings of work.
Cabbiness and DeNicola plated OSU’s final runs of the contest in the ninth, with Cabbiness producing a sacrifice fly and DeNicola bringing home a run with a single.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.