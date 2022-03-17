CONNORS 13, NEO 4 — A seven-run fourth made it a 9-0 game and the Cowboys (16-5) won going away at Miami on Thursday.
Tyson Fourkiller was 3-for-6 with five RBIs. He had a three-run homer in the fourth and two-run double in the ninth. Andres Matias also homered in the fatal fourth, a two-run blast. Reed Wilbanks was 3-for-5 and Grant Randall and Rody Garcia joined Matias, each going 2-for-4.
Aaron Hosack worked 6 2/3 innings of six-hit ball for the win. Landon McAllister threw 2 1/3 relief innings, allowing one hit and striking out three.
The teams play a doubleheader at Connors on Saturday.
OSU 10, SETON HALL 3 — Chase Adkison homered twice in a three-RBI afternoon. Roc Riggio had two hits and Connors ex David Mendham drove in three runs for OSU (11-6). Victor Mederos threw 6 1/3 innings, scattering eight hits in the first of four games concluding Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.