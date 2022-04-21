NSU 14, MISSOURI SOUTHERN 4 — Brock Reller homered twice, bringing his nationally-leading total to 23 and needs just one more to break the all-time MIAA mark. C.D. White extended his hitting streak to 18 games. NSU is 30-13 and 18-10.
NEO 4, CONNORS STATE 1 — Tyson Fourkiller doubled home Reed Willbanks in the fifth with the Cowboys only run. Andres Mattias was 3-for-4. Four unearned runs were handed Aaron Hosack, who struck out eight over eight innings. Connors is 32-11.
