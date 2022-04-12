NSU 18, UCO 5 — Kademon Graff’s three-run home run highlighted a seven-run first for NSU. He was 3-for-5 with four RBIs, including two home runs. Colin Klingensmith was 3-for-5 with three RBIs, including a home run. Brock Reller was 2-for-4, homered twice, and drove in four runs. Brayden Rodden and Tucker Dunlap also homered. NSU (26-12, 15-9) had 18 hits and has won eight straight contests.
OSU 8, WICHITA STATE 5 — Brett Brown and Griffin Doersching had two-run home runs, and Doersching and Connors ex David Mendham were both 3-for-4 for OSU (24-9). Oktaha’s Brock Rodden had a solo shot for Wichita State.
OKLAHOMA 14, TEXAS TECH 9 — Brett Squires homered twice in a 5-for-5 game. Blake Robertson, Jimmy Crooks and Peyton Graham also went yard for the Sooners against the Red Raiders in a non-conference tilt in Amarillo.
Robertson was 5-for-6.
Tech had two home runs off OU pitching.
OU (19-12) trailed 2-0 until posting a four-run fourth. They added another four-spot in the fifth and three in the sixth to lead 11-5 at that point. The Sooners outhit the Red Raiders (27-9) 18-9.
Braden Carmichael (3-0) worked four innings, allowing one hit. He walked three.
—Staff
