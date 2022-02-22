OKLAHOMA 6, WICHITA STATE 2 — Tanner Tredaway and Cade Horton each drove in a pair of runs and Sebastian Orduno and Peyton Graham had two hits each as the Sooners (3-1) took a home tilt on Tuesday.
Tredaway’s two-run double in a three-run first gave OU a lead they would not relinquish. He also stole three bases in one half inning, including home, for a run. OU stole 11 bases in the game, one short of the school record.
Braden Carmichael threw five innings and allowed six hits for the win. Tevin Michael struck out five and allowed two hits over four innings.
SAM HOUSTON 6, OKLAHOMA STATE 3 — A five-run 10th gave the visitors a win at Stillwater.
Griffin Doersching’s triple in the sixth scored Jake Thompson to tie the game. It would remain that way until Carlos Contreras’ two-run single in the 10th.
Thompson, Doersching and Marcus Brown all had two hits. Connors State ex David Mendham had a two-run home run in the 10th.
Nine pitchers saw action for OSU (2-2). Roman Phansalkar gave up two of the five runs in the 10th and took the loss.
