OKLAHOMA 8, AIR FORCE 7 — Peyton Graham, Jackson Nicklaus, Trent Brown and Cade Horton homered for Oklahoma, and the Sooners (11-5) held off Air Force.
OKLAHOMA STATE 5, DALLAS BAPTIST 4 —J ake Thompson doubled in two go-ahead runs in the seventh to cap a 3-for-4, four-RBI game and a win for the Cowboys (10-6). Bayden Root, working two hitless innings in relief, was the winner with Trevor Martin earning his fifth save.
—Staff
