TAHLEQUAH – Northeastern State surrendered a seven-run lead and dropped a 19-15 slugfest to Washburn Monday in the series finale.
Washburn (16-6, 7-2 MIAA) scored 11 unanswered runs between the fifth and sixth innings, mostly with two outs. The outcome prevented a series sweep to the RiverHawks, who snatched away a 24-23 win in 10 innings on Sunday.
The Ichabods hit seven homers for the second consecutive day and plated a run in the final five innings.
Northeastern State outhit Washburn by a pair with 16, Matt Kaiser homered twice to bring his season total to nine with a four-RBI game. Collin Klingensmith had a couple of hits and homered during a five-run third for NSU. Blaze Brothers and Blake Freeman had three-hit games.
The RiverHawks threatened with the tying run coming to the plate in the eighth with two out, but Washburn reliever Dalton Huggings would come in and end the threat with the strikeout looking. Washburn would get an insurance run in the ninth on a solo blast to right-center.
Jonathan Smithey started the game going five innings and striking out five batters.
The RiverHawks (15-7, 5-3) make a quick turnaround, going to Edmond to face Central Oklahoma on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
