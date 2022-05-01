WICHITA, Kan. – Northeastern State surrendered nine unanswered runs in the late innings and suffered a 9-6 loss at Newman Sunday.
The setback snapped a six-game winning streak for the RiverHawks (34-14, 22-11) as they close MIAA play.
Only four of Newman's runs came earned, with the Jets hitting a three-run homer in the sixth to cut the NSU lead in half. The Jets blasted a two-run shot to get within one run in the seventh. Newman continued the rally and loaded the bases, but the RiverHawks' luck didn't fall their way with a two-out strikeout resulting in the tying run to come home on a passed ball.
The dagger for NSU came in the following Newman batter, who cleared the bases with a triple to take a 9-6 lead.
Tucker Dunlap had a two-hit, two-RBI day, with the RiverHawks having eight hits on the day. Most of NSU's offense came in the first two innings, scoring four of their runs.
Newman (23-23, 13-20) prevented the series sweep.
Northeastern State will close out the regular season with Oklahoma Baptist in Shawnee Tuesday before hosting a best-of-three series Friday in Tahlequah in the opening round of the MIAA Tournament.
