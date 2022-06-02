• Northeastern State’s Brock Reller has been named to two All-America baseball squads, the Division II conference Commissioners Association and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.
Reller set the NSU and MIAA single-season mark for home runs with 28 and the NSU season mark for RBIs with 87.
• Connors pitcher Landon McAllister has committed to Southern Arkansas. McAllister had a 2,27 ERA in 31 2/3 innings this past season for the Cowboys, He struck out 34.
