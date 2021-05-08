TAHLEQUAH -- A three-run homer from Blaze Brothers in the fifth was enough to hold off Central Oklahoma 7-5 Saturday and secured the No. 2 seed in the upcoming MIAA Tournament.
Picked tenth in the MIAA during the preseason, the RiverHawks will host a best-of-three game series at Thomas C. Rousey Field, bringing playoff baseball to the park for the first time since 1996.
Brothers' homer was his 11th of the year as NSU finished the regular season 26-14 overall and 23-10 in the MIAA.
After a pair of scoreless innings, having five of their last six batters strikeout, UCO grabbed a run in the third on back-to-back one-out hits. In the bottom half of the inning, Connor Bell hit a leadoff triple, and Reid Fehr would get him home on a ground ball out to tie the game.
C.D. White gave the RiverHawks the lead with runners on second and third on a single up the middle scoring Blake Freeman and Brayden Rodden in.
UCO hit a solo homer in the sixth before the RiverHawks extended their lead back out to five once again, with Nathan Norris hitting his first career double to center scoring Connor Bell in from first.
The Bronchos pulled back within two in the seventh, scoring all three of their runs with two outs on the scoreboard.
John Rains and Dakodah Jones finished the game for NSU, the pair recording three strikeouts.
Seth Key went 4 1/3 innings, allowing one run, and striking out six batters. Jones earned his eighth save of the season.
Bell, Freeman, Norris, and White all had two-hit games.
Central Oklahoma finishes its regular season with a 22-18 record (16-14 MIAA).
The RiverHawks move onto the postseason and host a best-of-three game series in the opening round of the MIAA Tournament. The series will start on Friday, May 14 at 2 p.m., with single games being played each day.
