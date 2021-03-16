Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then becoming sunny late. High 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Rain showers, with increasing winds overnight. Low 39F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.