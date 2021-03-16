Crowder 9, Connors 6

Host Connors (14-7) saw a 5-0 lead wiped out in a five-run Crowder fourth inning. The Cowboys regained the lead in the bottom of the fourth on  Nollan Koon’s lead off home run to right,  but a three-run sixth against Alex Garcia, the fourth of seven Cowboy pitchers on the night, gave the visitors the lead for good.

Jonathan Pena was 3-for-4 on the day. Tyson Fourkiller was 2-for-4 and Reid Stockman 2-for-5 with two RBIs. Carson Foreman drove in a pair of runs, including an RBI double in the second.

The Cowboys will play NEO in a three-game series later this week, with the first game at Connors on Thursday at 6 p.m.

 

OU 8, Arkansas 5

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Kendall Pettis knocked a two-run single and Breydon Daniel hit a two-run home run as part of a five-run third inning, and OU defeated a top-ranked opponent for the first time since the 2010 Super Regional at Virginia.

Peyton Graham, Tanner Tredaway and Diego Muniz also drove in runs for the Sooners, which improved to 9-7. OU broke through with five runs in the third inning to go ahead 5-2, then added a run in the fourth and two more in the sixth inning to open an 8-2 lead.

Carmichael (3-0) struck out seven batters over his six frames, retiring 12 straight batters at one point. OU pitchers struck out 13 batters in the game.

 

ULM 13, Oklahoma St. 6

Eric Walker gave up four runs in the first, never got an out, hit a batter and issued two wild pitches, and OSU (11-3-1) never recovered.

Jaxson Crull and Jake  Thompson had two hits each. Caeden Trenkle drove in three runs, including a two-run home run.

— Staff

