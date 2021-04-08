Baseball
EASTERN 7, CONNORS 3 — The Cowboys (24-12) suffered their fourth consecutive loss. Nollan Koon was 3-for-5 and Jonathan Pena 2-for-4, driving in two of the Cowboys’ runs. Carlos Polanco had a solo home run for the other tally. Eastern got on Mozart Duarte four four runs in the third for the loss. Duarte gave up seven hits and walked three over eight innings, striking out five. The two play at Eastern on Saturday in a doubleheader.
Softball
CONNORS 4-11, NORTHERN-ENID 3-3 — The Cowgirls (8-15) got their first doubleheader sweep since March 10 as Kaylee Johnson homered twice in a 2-for-3, five-RBI second game. Shyann Shipman and Kyzia Whisenhunt were also 2-for-3. Mackenzie Bechtold allowed five hits over five innings, striking out six.
McKenna Wofford had a two-run home run and Shyann Shipman, Kaylee Johnson and Kyzia Whisenhunt were all 2-for-3 in the opener. Katie Medlin scattered seven hits and struck out eight. All three of her runs were unearned.
BACONE 5-3, SAGU 4-1 — The Warriors plated three runs off two errors in the seventh in a come-from-behind win in the opener. Jessica Hobbs (2-for-4) was Bacone’s lone multi-hits batter. Dakotah Battice scattered seven hits in the win. In the finale, Tytiana Coleman was 2-for-2 with a two-run home run. Kayla Palmer allowed five hits over seven innings. She had six strikeouts. Bacone (8-22) has won three straight and has its first doubleheader sweep of the season.
Friday’s Games
BASEBALL
NC-Wilmington at Oklahoma St., 6 p.m.
Kansas at Oklahoma, 6:30 p.m.
Rogers St. at NSU, 2 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma vs. Baylor, ppd.
NSU at Missouri Southern (2), 2 p.m.
