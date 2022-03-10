Baseball
BYU 8, OSU 6 — A five-run sixth by the Cougars earased a 5-3 Cowboys lead at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Roc Riggio hit a two-run home run in the third after BYU scored the first three runs of the contest. Garrett Martin and Nolan McLean all had two hits. Victory Mederos (0-1) took the loss, giving up eight runs, five hits and three walks over six innings. OSU is 7-6.
Softball
CONNORS 7-12, COFFEYVILLE 2-4 — Gore ex Skye Brooksher was 3-for-3 in the opener and Jewell Caudle was 2-for-3 with three RBIs. In game two, Madison Kahn had a grand slam and Brooksher, Caudle, Jaci Armond and Shaelynn Bledsoe each had two hits. Connors is 11-11.
ROGERS STATE 6-3, NSU 2-2 — Hilldale ex Addy Wolfe had two hits for NSU in game one, but Muskogee grad Elexis Watson had a two-run home run for Rogers to ice it. NSU (12-11, 0-2 MIAA) outhit Rogers 9-6 in game two but lost. Rogers is 20-2 and 2-0.
OKLAHOMA STATE 10, MEMPHIS 0 — Morgan Day carried a perfect game into the fourth inning and got the win, rising to 4-1. Day tallied eight strikeouts in four innings pitched. Tatum Clopton finished the one-hit contest. Morgan Wynne’s pinch-hit home run and Sydney Pennington’s solo shot, her third homer in as many games, and Hayley Busby’s three-run blast in the third were the big blows for OSU (15-5).
—Staff
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.