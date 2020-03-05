OKLAHOMA STATE 2, BYU 0 — Parker Scott (3-1) tossed seven innings only giving up two hits and striking out 13 batters to help the Cowboys improve to 9-5. Noah Sifrit was hit by the pitch to lead off the bottom of the seventh inning and advanced to third on a walk and bunt single. Kaden Polcovich drove in the run with a sacrifice fly. Hueston Morrill scored the second run on a wild pitch. Polcovich finished 2-for-3 with an RBI. Parker Scott (3-1) went seven innings giving up two hits and no runs with 13 strikeouts.
EASTERN OK. STATE 12, CONNORS STATE 11 — In a game that the Cowboys led most of the way it was the eighth inning that did them in.
Up 11-5, Connors gave up seven runs in the bottom of the eighth to lose the lead and ultimately the game.
David Mendham started things off in the first with a double to right. Mendham was driven in two batters later when Peyton McDowall singled to center. Mike Coletta would also score in the inning.
After scattering six runs over the next six innings Connors State (14-3) entered the eighth up 8-5. McDowall tripled to score Mendham and Coletta. McDowall would be brought in to score on a single by Jonathan Pena to increase the lead to six.
Mendham finished with four hits, McDowall had three hits and four RBIs. Reid Stockman and Jonathan Pena each had two hits. Dylon Rollins (0-1) was the losing pitcher.
—Staff
