CONNORS 10-7, OKLAHOMA CHRISTIAN 0-6 — Caleb Burchfield held OCU to two hits, striking out seven and the Cowboys (12-2) went on to a sweep. D
evin Qualls drove in three runs and Jonathan Pena, Tyson Fourkiller and Rody Garcia had two hits each in game one. Pena’s walkoff single won game two and was 2-for-3. Andres Matias was 2-for-4 and drove in five runs.
NSU 8, EMPORIA STATE 4 — Collin Klingensmith hit his second homer of the series in the fifth inning, Blaze Brothers hit an inside-the-park home run, and C.D. White had a three-hit game with a home run in the second inning.
The sweep of the Hornets is the second consecutive and NSU’s first-ever at Emporia State as the RiverHawks moved to 12-3 and 3-0 in MIAA play. NSU never trailed in the series and out-hit the Hornets 38-21.
Davin Pollard started the game for NSU with 4 2/3 innings with four strikeouts. Korrdell Jiles picked up the win in relief, and Cohen Bell tossed a three-inning save.
