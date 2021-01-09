Bacone’s return to the court after a month and a day break was lacking in a loss at Crowley’s Ridge (Ark.), 107-62, in Paragould, Ark., on Saturday.
The outcome diminished the double-double effort of La’Corian Ballard (18 points, 10 rebounds). Jacoby Durant had 18 points. Dean Austin had 13 points.
The hosts (5-11) outshot Bacone (1-11) 56.9 percent (41-of-69) to 38.5 percent (25-of-65). A 46-33 rebound deficit helped cause a 22-2 deficiency in second-chance points.
Women: Crowley’s Ridge 79, Bacone 72
Bacone (5-6) had just six players out and five in double figures, but fell in a road loss Saturday.
Alize Ruiz had 19 points and 15 rebounds. Elisa Gonzalez and Lalia Flores had 15 points each, Illeana Frenchman had 13 and Za’Riah Griffith 10.
Gonzalez’s 3-point basket with 1:02 left in the first half gave the Lady Warriors their last lead at 32-31. They trailed the host team (2-4) the entire second half, by as many as 13 at one point.
Both teams return home to start the 2021 portion of that slate on Tuesday against Dallas Christian.
