Crowley's Ridge shot 58 percent from the field to Bacone's 43 percent and defeated the Warriors 91-63 Saturday night in Forrest City, Arkansas.
Peyton Golightly had 21 points for Bacone (1-11) and nine rebounds. Colton Seymour had 14.
Crowley's Ridge 67, Bacone 66 (W)
Crowley's 30-18 points in the paint advantage was a key factor in the outcome. Four Bacone players were in double figures. Malia Jacobs had 18 points, Abigail Benally had 14, McKenzley Ackley 13 and Jayla McIntosh 11. Jacobs led in rebounding with nine.
Bacone fell to 3-13.
