Bacone remained in search of its first win after dropping to 0-23 on Wednesday with an 85-76 loss to Lyon (Ark.).
Lyon went on a 17-0 run after Bacone had tied it at 16. The Warriors would get to within three at 40-37 early in the second half but no closer.
Colton Seymour had a game-high 32 points on 12-of-17 shooting. Peyton Golightly had 14 and Derek Factor 11.
Lyon 101, Bacone 49 (w)
Bacone’s Malia Jacobs had 24 points to lead all scorers, but six Lyon players scored in double figures and dropped the Lady Warriors to 6-21.
