Bacone got five in double figures in the season and road women’s basketball opener Tuesday, defeating Southwestern (Kan.) 79-52.
Laila Flores had 17 points, Illeana Frenchman 15, Elisa Gonzalez and Sunzie Harrison 13 and Za’Riah Griffin 11.
Aliza Ruiz had 12 rebounds, nine on the defensive end. The Warriors blew open the game in the middle two quarters, increasing the advantage from 22-18 to 69-37.
In men’s action, Southwestern beat Bacone 110-90.
The bigger damage was done in the first half as the Warriors fell into a 53-34 hole and led by as many as 24 in the contest with 9:24 to play. La’Corian Ballard had a game-high 35 for Bacone with Oktaha grad Dean Austin adding 25. Eton Smith was also in double figures with 19.
Bacone teams are back in action Friday at Champion Christian in Hot Springs, Ark., women at 5 and men at 7 p.m.
