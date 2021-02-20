Bacone took charge in the second half after trailing 36-34 at the break and went on to post its third consecutive win, 80-73 over Baptist Bible College on Saturday at the Palmer Center.
The Lady Warriors improved to 7-9 behind four different women in double figures, two with double-doubles.
Laila Flores had 22 points, Za’Riah Griffin 20 points, Elisa Gonzalez had 17 points and 12 rebounds and Alize Ruiz 16 points and 14 rebounds.
The Lady Warriors were coming off a one-point win against Ecclesia and an overtime win against College of the Ozarks.
Men:
Baptist Bible 115, Bacone 72
The Warriors struggled, hitting just 25-of-76 on the game for 32.9 percent and were 3-of-14 from beyond the arc. They trailed 54-34 at the half.
Jacoby Durant had 19 to top all Warriors. Dean Auston had 15 points. La’Corian Ballard 14. Bacone fell to 2-16.
