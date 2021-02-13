Elisa Gonzalez’s shot in the paint at the buzzer ending regulation forced overtime and Laila Flores’ 3 with 2:16 to play wound up as the final basket of overtime as the Bacone Lady Warriors, off the court since Jan. 22, rose up to knock off the No. 25 team in NAIA in College of the Ozarks 72-69 on Saturday at the Palmer Center.
Gonzalez finished with 14 points and 9 rebounds. Leading the way in scoring was Za’Riah Griffin with 16, Aliza Ruiz with 15, Flores with 13 and Illeana Frenchman with 12.
Bacone trailed 38-26 at the half, its biggest deficit of the contest.
Men:
College of the Ozarks 69, Bacone 54
It was the first game for Bacone since Jan. 26. They warmed up from a 29.6 percent shooting in the first half to 38.2 percent in the second half, but missed all eight 3-point attempts after the break and shot 3-of-20 from beyond the arc on the day, the first for new head coach Ruben Little Head, who was announced as coach on Thursday.He is a member of the Northern Cheyenne Tribe of Lame Deer, Montana, where he grew up on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation. He attended Haskell Indian Nations University in the late 90s and played two years of basketball there, then one year at St. Mary’s in Leavenworth, Kan. He’s coached at levels ranging from youth league to assistant at the college level.
He takes over for Jaron Neal, who was hired after the school and Chad Kills Crow parted ways in the fall.
La’Corian Ballard had 19 points for the Warriors (2-15). Jacoby Durant had 11. Jorge Bautista had 11 rebounds.
