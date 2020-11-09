Alize Ruiz scored a game-high 33 points and grabbed 24 rebounds, Elisa Gonzalez 19 and Illeana Frenchman 13 as Bacone beat Randall University on Saturday, 79-68. The Warriors had a 27-12 lead after one quarter after building as much as a 17-point lead.
Bacone is now 2-2 on the year. The Warriors are off until Nov. 18 at Central Baptist.
Bacone’s men are back in action Tuesday at home against Southwestern Adventist. Tip is 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.