Alize Ruiz scored a game-high 33 points and grabbed 24 rebounds, Elisa Gonzalez 19 and Illeana Frenchman 13 as Bacone beat Randall University on Saturday, 79-68. The Warriors had a 27-12 lead after one quarter after building as much as a 17-point lead.

Bacone is now 2-2 on the year. The Warriors are off until Nov. 18 at Central Baptist.

Bacone’s men are back in action Tuesday at home against Southwestern Adventist. Tip is 7 p.m.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you