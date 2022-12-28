While the team was idle over the semester break, Connors State’s coaching staff was busy landing a former Tulsa Memorial payer.
Ty Frierson, a 6-foot guard from Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College, signed with Connors State, the staff announced Monday.
Frierson played in 13 games for Hutchinson in the first semester as a true freshman, averaging 13 points. He won’t be eligible to play at Connors until the 2023-24 season. He was an MVP of the Class 5A state tournament last year and was a member of the Tournament of Champions all-tourney team for Memorial and former MHS assistant Bobby Allison.
The Cowboys return to action Jan. 9 at Redlands, at 14-0 on the year and ranked 13th on the country.
