WARNER---After a physically and mentally draining loss to third-ranked South Plains College last weekend, the Connors State Cowgirls found their way back to the winning track Tuesday night as they defeated the Oklahoma Wesleyan University JV for the second time this season 63-41 at Melvin Self Fieldhouse.
“We knew that no matter how that South Plains game turned out, we would need a good bounce back game to get back into our routine,” said Connors head coach Jamie Fisher. “Offensively I felt like we played better tonight and ran our sets well but defensively I don’t think it was our best outing.”
After a close first four minutes, the Cowgirls (2-1) pulled away quickly and led at halftime 41-18. Connors shot nearly 50 percent from the field (25-of-53) while limiting the Lady Eagles to just 26 percent from the field on 17-of-64.
Four Cowgirls made it into double figures on the night led by sophomore center Isabel Gonzales, who had 13 points followed by Zee McCallister and Kionce Woods with 11 points each and Zippora Johnson with 10.
The Cowgirls and Cowboys will be home again Thursday taking on the University of Arkansas-Cossatot in their final tune up before conference play.
