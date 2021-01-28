WARNER — Connors State Cowboys used a 20-point first half effort by freshman Jordan Tillmon to stay in the game before pulling away in the second half for a 93-74 win over the University of Arkansas-Cossatot Thursday night at Melvin Self Fieldhouse,
Leading scorer Jahcoree Ealy sat out the game serving a one-game suspension for a violation of team rules. The Cowboys’ other veteran player, forward Jarquavious Cain drew two quick fouls and sat out a good part of the half.
It wasn’t until Brandon Taylor hit a three-pointer with nine minutes left in the half that Connors took its first lead at 18-17. The rest of the half was a see-saw affair until Tulsa Edison product Mason Alexander hit a bucket at the horn to give the Cowboys a 39-35 advantage.
Cain came alive in the lane in the second half, punishing the Colts with his power moves inside scoring 21 of his game-high 23 points. NEO transfer Gavin Harris and Alexander also sparked the Cowboys then, scoring 13 and 14 points respectively.
“We made some adjustments at the half and having Cain back out there was important for us,” CSC coach Bill Muse said. “Tillmon carried us in that first half. He gets to the rim and practices hard every day and he’s got a good future ahead of him as he learns the college game.”
The Cowboys (3-0) had four players in double figures for the game led by Cain’s 23 followed by Tillmon with 22, Harris with 18 and Alexander with 16 points.
Women: CSC 74, UAC 39
The Cowgirls (3-1) had no difficulties against a short-handed Lady Colt team which had only six players.
“It was good tune-up game to get ready for conference play,” said Cowgirl coach Jamie Fisher. “We tried to work on some things like our zone defense which we don’t get to play often. Caylin Livers came in and hit some big threes and Cheyanne Crain also knocked in a couple of treys.”
The Cowgirls were paced by post player Isabel Gonzales who had 13 points and Livers put in 12-all 3-pointers-in the first half. Ten of the 11 players that saw action got points for the Cowgirls.
••••
Connors opens conference play on Monday at home against Western.
