Connors 76 Paris (Texas) 65 -- At Warner, the Cowboys led from start to finish closing out the first half with a 13-4 run over the last five minutes to lead at halftime 42-25. They are now 7-0, Paris 2-3. Connors takes both ends of the home and home having won 71-65 at Paris last Saturday.
Players in double figures for Connors: Jahcoree Ealy 18, Jordan Tillmon 17, Marquel Sutton 14, Xavier Glenn and Mason Alexander 11 each. Koron Davis the only Dragon in double figures with 10. Connors at Mid America Christian University on Monday.
